Thanks to his huge social media following, Siya Kolisi is making headlines after Briefly News connected the dots about his flashiest Mercs

Despite his partnership with the German automobile brand, the Springbok has some coveted Mercs to his name

The celebrated captain’s fleet isn’t limited to Mercedes-Benz, but also includes other award-winning, rugged SUVs

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is lauded as one of the best captains ever to lead the South African side.

The star has also had his big wins with local clubs and often makes headlines with his moments of brilliance.

Springbok captain posed next to his flashiest Mercs. Images: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Despite making headlines with his big wins on the field, the Bok captain has had his fair share of headlines off the pitch.

The star often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Siya Kolisi catches heat over Rachel's recent post

A few weeks ago, he saw himself trending after his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi shared a photo of herself posing next to her ‘Toyota Yaris.’

She made it known that it was a downgrade from her luxury rides in recent years.

During her marriage to Siya Kolisi, she always made headlines with her flashiest Mercedes-Benz, but everything has changed.

Rachel Kolisi’s post saw their rumoured fleet being dragged into the mix, with many trying to connect the dots about Siya’s flashiest cars.

The two once hogged headlines when rumours mill alleged that their fleet was worth over R20 million.

Against the reports, the two played down the rumours, making it known that it was a lie.

Making the headlines

However, thanks to their endorsement deal with Mercedes-Benz, they have been spotted driving several sleek cars worth millions over the years.

Last year, Rachel Kolisi was spotted driving several cars, including a R1.4 million Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 and her rumoured Mercedes-Benz E220 d.

She captioned one of her posts, ‘if luxury was a car’ while tagging the German automobile on her Instagram post.

However, her fallout with Siya Kolisi affected her ambassadorial deal with Mercedes-Benz, as she has been sharing cryptic posts about the car.

On the other hand, since being named ‘friends of the brand’ alongside other celebrated Boks stars, Siya Kolisi has been spotted driving several sleek cars.

It seems there is 'no love lost' between the star and the automobile despite his fallout with Rachel Kolisi.

Some of the flashiest cars the Springbok captain has been spotted taking a spin include an R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.

However, he has openly confirmed the cars as his since he is a brand ambassador.

A Look at Bok Captain Siya Kolisi’s flashiest Mercs

While Siya Kolisi has made headlines with his partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Briefly News has connected the dots about his personal fleet.

Siya Kolisi has a soft spot for rugged SUVs and a fleet to show.

Rumour mill has it that he owns several SUVs, including a customised Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted next to a sleek Range Rover. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Apart from the Range Rover Sport, he also reportedly owns two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the models of which have been openly confirmed by the rumour mill.

Reports have it that Siya Kolisi also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Despite being tied to these flashiest cars that cost a fortune, the star hasn’t openly confirmed the cars as his.

Siya Kolisi flaunts sleek Merc

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi flaunted a sleek Mercedes-Benz worth millions after showing off her sleek R1.5 million Merc.

The post gained thousands of comments from petrolheads, giving the sleek German beast a nod.

Source: Briefly News