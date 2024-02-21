Samu Kerevi asked Siya Kolisi if he was planning to buy a Lamborghini after he showed off his new ride

Siya took to Instagram and posted his new Range Rover Velar that boasts cool features

The online community reacted to the captain's new wheels with many showering him with congratulatory messages

Siya Kolisi showed off his New Range Rover Velar and netizens love it. Images: @Siya Kolisi/ Facebook, @Sjoerd van der Wal/ Getty Images

Australian ruby player Samu Kerevi expressed his love for Siya Kolisi's new wheels, asking if he plans to buy a Lamborghini next.

The Springboks captain shared an Instagram post showing off his new Range Rover Velar D300 HSE Dynamic. He uploaded a picture standing next to it. The beast is beautifully silver-grey.

This comes after the captain became the newest ambassador for Malbet Auto Prestige, a car company based in France. The news was announced in the business's Instagram post.

"We are extremely happy and proud to welcome @siyakolisi captain of the world champion South Africa national team amongst our ambassadors @malbetautoprestige @malbet4x4"

Kerevi couldn't help but take to the comment section to show love to Siya, jokingly asking him if he would buy the Italian sports car next.

"Lambo next?"

Siya flexes new ride

What does the captain's car have to offer?

Briefly News did some research on the car and the model does not go for less than R1 700 000. No doubt, the car definitely attracts attention with its sophisticated elegance. It boasts a powerful engine and modes that allow the owner to drive over sand, mud, gravel and road. It has tech out of this world, helping the driver have the best experience.

Social media users love Siya's new ride

Netizens love Siya's new ride and some hilariously asked him if he would let them test drive it.

@jacobmnyameni joked:

"Can I just test drive?"

@mgwilliamson1985 adored:

"Love it."

@kingtaull_ls commended:

"Top Dawg."

@siyaorcya showed love:

"My name is Siyamthanda. I love you Siya."

Siya and Rachel wish people a happy V-Day

