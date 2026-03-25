On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, Lebo M took legal action against Learnmore Jonasi over a Lion King joke

The Zimbabwean comic took to his Facebook account and revealed that Lebo M had escalated their dispute

Social media reactions included support, humour, and legal advice from the comedian's fans

Lebo M embarrassed Learnmore Jonasi during a performance. Image: Learmore Jonasi/Facebook, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

Source: UGC

Renowned South African composer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake lived up to his threat to sue Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. Lebo M announced that he intended to sue the United States-based comedian over his Lion King translation during a podcast interview.

While some believed Lebo M would let bygones be bygones, the South African composer took things up a notch and had the Zimbabwean comedian served papers while on stage.

On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, Learnmore Jonasi took to his official Facebook page and shared a video of him being served papers while onstage performing.

Watch the video below:

Learnmore Jonasi looks for lawyer after Lebo M serves papers

In a follow-up reel, Learnmore Jonasi appealed for a lawyer to take up his case against Lebo M. The post was captioned:

“Yep, I am officially getting sued for telling that Lion King joke. This is crazy. Any good lawyers out here, please 😅”

In the video, Jonasi officially confirmed that he was served while performing on stage,

“I am officially getting sued for telling a joke. I'm getting sued for $27 million, and to make matters worse, I got served the lawsuit while I was performing on stage,” Learnmore Jonasi said.

He appealed for a lawyer to represent him against Lebo M.

“Right now, I'm looking for a lawyer man. I need a very good lawyer. If you know anybody out here who is willing to help me, please reach out to me. My email is down there. Please reach out, I need your help. I can't believe I'm getting sued for telling a joke. What kind of stupid world do we live in? This world is stupid,” Jonasi added.

See the video below:

Peeps react after Lebo M serves Learnmore Jonasi

In the comments, social media users shared words of comfort and encouragement. While some shared jokes, others shared advice on how Jonasi can win his case against Lebo M.

Here are some of the comments:

Murari Hwingwiri claimed:

“There is no case here. The guy is just trying to get some attention as he is now in the dustbin.”

Bobby Ray Snelgrove Jr. joked:

“Might wanna hit up Afroman and get his lawyer's number.”

Eddie Carvajal highlighted:

“Bro, just remember there's a clip of Seth Rogen being interviewed for ‘The Lion King’ movie where the interviewer gave the wrong meaning.”

Jeremiah Chigwenembe joked:

“Where’s Saul Goodman when you need him? Better call Saul.”

Prolific Lorenzo said:

"Can't, you just wear the lawsuit?"

Peeps reacted after Learnmore Jonasi received lawsuit papers from Lebo M during a performance. Image: Learnmore Jonasi﻿/Facebook, JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lebo M allegedly marries musician

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M surprised South Africans when he allegedly got married again.

Morake previously trended online when he broke up with Mel Ntsala for the second time and divorced Pretty Samuels.

Source: Briefly News