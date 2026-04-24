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“The Money Is Good”: Boni Xaba Discusses Clinical Psychologist Intern Salary in SA
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“The Money Is Good”: Boni Xaba Discusses Clinical Psychologist Intern Salary in SA

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • Popular salary content creator Boni Xaba shared the payslip of a clinical psychology intern in South Africa
  • The intern's salary left many wanting to know more about the path to getting there
  • People asked about other psychology specialisations and whether the salary gets even better once the intern qualification is complete

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A post went viral.
Boni Xaba in her home. Images: @liferesetwithboni
Source: Facebook

Salary content creator Boni Xaba had South Africans doing the maths after sharing the payslip of a clinical psychology intern. She posted the video on her TikTok page @liferesetwithboni on 23 April 2026, breaking down the figures on screen and giving her honest thoughts to what she saw. She said in the clip:

"The money is good guys, the money is good."

The payslip showed a basic salary of R41,568 and a cash allowance of R17,814. After a SARS tax deduction of R15,000, the intern takes home a net pay of R44,351. Boni added that she has not yet come across a payslip for a fully qualified clinical psychologist and encouraged anyone working in the field, particularly in the government sector, to share their figures with her.

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How do you become a clinical psychologist in SA?

Becoming a clinical psychologist in South Africa is a long road that takes at least seven years to complete. It starts with a three year undergraduate degree in psychology, followed by an honours degree that almost always requires an average of 65% or above. From there, students apply for a Master's in Clinical Psychology, which is one of the most competitive programmes in the country due to the limited number of available spots.

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The Master's programme takes two to three years and includes a 12 month supervised internship at an accredited institution. After completing the internship, candidates must pass the HPCSA National Board Exam and then complete 12 months of mandatory community service at a government approved site. Only after all of this can a person register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and officially practice as a clinical psychologist.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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SA interested in clinical psychologist intern salary

Mzansi had plenty to say after TikToker @liferesetwithboni discussed the salary:

@ntimoney wrote:

"Let me wake up and study. 😭😭😁"

@g.neeve asked:

"Can you do industrial psychologist?"

@laugher said:

"Neuropsychology?"

@Imameleng Lekalakala questioned:

"Do they already have a Master's degree?"

@Shai Blessing wrote:

"Wow, I wish I had studied psychology."

@thingrczk39 asked:

"Radiotherapist please. 😭"

@MLN asked:

"Educational psychologist?"

@Tshehofatso said:

"Intern? 😭 Yoh."

@Smiley wrote:

"They are telling me to go and study."

@Puleng Mashishi asked:

"Forensic social worker?"

@Kristabel added:

"Wow."

@... questioned:

"Qualifications?"
A post went viral.
Boni Xaba discussing a clinical psychologist intern salary. Images: @liferesetwithboni
Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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