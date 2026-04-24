Popular salary content creator Boni Xaba shared the payslip of a clinical psychology intern in South Africa

The intern's salary left many wanting to know more about the path to getting there

People asked about other psychology specialisations and whether the salary gets even better once the intern qualification is complete

Boni Xaba in her home. Images: @liferesetwithboni

Source: Facebook

Salary content creator Boni Xaba had South Africans doing the maths after sharing the payslip of a clinical psychology intern. She posted the video on her TikTok page @liferesetwithboni on 23 April 2026, breaking down the figures on screen and giving her honest thoughts to what she saw. She said in the clip:

"The money is good guys, the money is good."

The payslip showed a basic salary of R41,568 and a cash allowance of R17,814. After a SARS tax deduction of R15,000, the intern takes home a net pay of R44,351. Boni added that she has not yet come across a payslip for a fully qualified clinical psychologist and encouraged anyone working in the field, particularly in the government sector, to share their figures with her.

How do you become a clinical psychologist in SA?

Becoming a clinical psychologist in South Africa is a long road that takes at least seven years to complete. It starts with a three year undergraduate degree in psychology, followed by an honours degree that almost always requires an average of 65% or above. From there, students apply for a Master's in Clinical Psychology, which is one of the most competitive programmes in the country due to the limited number of available spots.

The Master's programme takes two to three years and includes a 12 month supervised internship at an accredited institution. After completing the internship, candidates must pass the HPCSA National Board Exam and then complete 12 months of mandatory community service at a government approved site. Only after all of this can a person register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and officially practice as a clinical psychologist.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA interested in clinical psychologist intern salary

Mzansi had plenty to say after TikToker @liferesetwithboni discussed the salary:

@ntimoney wrote:

"Let me wake up and study. 😭😭😁"

@g.neeve asked:

"Can you do industrial psychologist?"

@laugher said:

"Neuropsychology?"

@Imameleng Lekalakala questioned:

"Do they already have a Master's degree?"

@Shai Blessing wrote:

"Wow, I wish I had studied psychology."

@thingrczk39 asked:

"Radiotherapist please. 😭"

@MLN asked:

"Educational psychologist?"

@Tshehofatso said:

"Intern? 😭 Yoh."

@Smiley wrote:

"They are telling me to go and study."

@Puleng Mashishi asked:

"Forensic social worker?"

@Kristabel added:

"Wow."

@... questioned:

"Qualifications?"

Boni Xaba discussing a clinical psychologist intern salary. Images: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

More salary stories making waves

Briefly News recently reported on Boni Xaba sharing the payslip of a metro police constable.

recently reported on Boni Xaba sharing the payslip of a metro police constable. Boni also sat down with a data analyst who made a surprising career switch from molecular biology and discussed her starting salary.

Boni also shared the figures of a state accountant and the numbers sparked such a strong reaction as people questioned whether the pay reflects the demands of the job.

Source: Briefly News