Content creator Boni Xaba sat down with a data analyst to discuss how she got into the industry

Jennifer holds a BSc in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology from Stellenbosch University and made a surprising career switch

South Africans flooded the comments wanting to know how to contact Jennifer directly, with many saying her story had already changed how they were thinking

Boni Xaba in her home office. Images: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Boni, the content creator behind @liferesetwithboni, who regularly shares career and salary content, sat down with a young data analyst named Jennifer on 19 March 2026. Jennifer studied a BSc in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Stellenbosch University, but it was not her degree alone that opened doors for her. She collected Microsoft certifications on the side, which eventually led to her first data analyst internship at The Foschini Group. She now works as a Data Analyst and Analytics Engineer in the fintech industry in Cape Town.

In the video, Jennifer shared how she got her internship. She knew her academic marks were not going to get her to continue studying. So, she started applying for jobs early, from June of her final year. She explained that she started before the typical hiring season, which runs from September to March. She also reached out to people with science master's degrees to help sharpen her CV so it could compete in the job market. The plan worked. She landed her microbiology internship before she even graduated, with her graduation delayed slightly due to COVID-19 rules in 2022.

When it came to the salary conversation, Jennifer shared that entering the banking sector as a data analyst can come with a start-up salary of around R30,000 a month.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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Mzansi gets curious about the data analyst's salary

People were inspired, motivated, and some were already asking TikToker @liferesetwithboni for more information:

@Martin asked:

"Is it possible to get a job as a data analyst without a diploma or degree? I have done many short courses, but no job wants to hire me."

@Malebo❤️ wrote:

"How can I contact Jennifer? 😭"

@Kagisoh Mokgoadi said:

"No one can ever convince me that working in a bank is not a luxury 😭"

@Rendi shared:

"I've been watching since matric, and now I'm in my second year studying economics and accounting, doing the ALX data analytics course on the side. When I'm done, I'm going into data engineering. All thanks to you, sis Boni 💗💗💗 I can't wait to come on your channel in a few years."

@Dev said:

"Do you know any way I can contact her? 😭 I need to know more about data analysis."

@LouwTresses asked:

"Who just got accepted for EBL and MTN data analytics learnership? 👌"

@Tubatsi stubah Jackson requested:

"Can you please do jewellery designers next time? I've heard their internships pay at least R10,000 to R15,000."

Boni Xaba interviewing a data analyst. Images: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

More on SA salaries and people's earnings

Briefly News recently reported on a hardworking mechanic who went viral after sharing a proud financial milestone while covered in dirt and oil.

recently reported on a hardworking mechanic who went viral after sharing a proud financial milestone while covered in dirt and oil. South African podcasters called out employers for underpaying domestic workers after the new minimum wage came into effect.

Briefly News also looked at what lecturers in South Africa are currently earning in 2026.

Source: Briefly News