A Johannesburg woman visited a restaurant in Rivonia and came back with a full review and prices that had people ready to book a table

The braised beef noodles stole the show, and the restaurant's free extras station was one of her favourite offers from the restarunt

People flooded the comments with their own thoughts, with some already planning their first visit

A plate of Chinese food on the left and a young woman on the right. Images: @sa.unearthed

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman may have just saved everyone the trouble of searching for good Chinese food in the city. The TikTok creator behind @sa.unearthed posted a review video on 6 March 2026 after visiting Taste of China restaurant in Rivonia. She explained:

"Taste of China Restaurant, Rivonia 📍 The service was amazing, the food came really fast. They also make their own noodles in-house, definitely worth checking out 🌺"

In the video, she started with the lemonade at R35, which she enjoyed but felt would be better with ice. Then came the braised beef noodles at R145, which she rated a straight 10 out of 10. One of the things she highlighted was the extras station, where diners can add toppings to their meal at no extra cost, which she said was a nice touch. She also tried the bibimbap at R145, chicken wings at R30 and spring rolls at R65. The wings she wished came in a larger portion, but the spring rolls more than made up for it. She wrapped up by saying she would definitely be going back.

The restaurant itself responded to the video in the comments, which says a lot about how the place receives feedback from customers online.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Foodies love the Chinese restaurant review

People had a lot to say about TikToker @sa.unearthed Taste of China review:

@Noluthando Siphesihle said:

"Food is good but the service is so bad when they're packed 😔"

@FancyFace shared:

"The service is beyond terrible. From waiting to be seated, to your order being taken, to the food coming out, to the wrong food being brought. It's a lot."

@nuuu_bee wrote:

"This video is the reason I went there for my solo date today. The food was so good!"

@Zero Respawn said:

"I'm insulted because our lemonade always comes chilled and iced."

@Taste of China 东方小吃-Rivonia responded:

"Cheers for sharing! 🥰🥰"

@UGLY BETTY wrote:

"The braised beef and pickled greens bibimbap ✨"

@Lerato Mokone 💞 said:

"I'm moving to Johannesburg no ways 😭😭😭"

@Siviwe🧚‍♀️ added:

"Need to try this place out 😭 It's my tenth time seeing it, this is a sign 😝"

@Haze| Trails & Tales 🌎✈️ said:

"Oh my goodness 😍 My mouth is literally watering. Adding this to my must-visit list 🥰"

@Tshoolz wrote:

"I order from them all the time. They're so good oh my god 😭🥰"

@SammySauca added:

"Thank you for adding the prices yho 🥰🥰"

A plate of spring rolls. Images: @sa.unearthed

Source: TikTok

More on food finds worth knowing about

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Source: Briefly News