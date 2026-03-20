A South African in America showed people her experience of making friends

The lady settling in a new country socialised by cooking, and she posted her experience

The lady treated Americans to a South African local favourite, and she got their honest reactions on camera

A young lady trying to get comfortable in America showed that she bonded with new people through the food. The South African in a foreign country went the extra mile to expose Americans to South African culture.

South African feeds Americans Mzansi food in TikTok video. Image: @robncj

Source: TikTok

The South African posted a video on 18 March 2026 with some Americans, and received a lot of attention. People were fascinated after seeing Americans react to tasting some South African food.

In a TikTok video by @robyncj, Americans were eating South African food for the first time, and she chose to prepare vetkoeks. The young lady showed the American men who were stuffing their faces as they raved about the popular South African food. She asked each of them how the food tasted and taught them how to say vet koek. Her dish included atchaar, another South African classic. One of the Americans was in love with the food:

"Wait, I think I like this! This is delicious."

Watch the video of the Americans sharing their first impressions of vetkoeks below:

South Africa proud of representation in America

Many people found it interesting to see Americans eat South African food for the first time. People share their thoughts on whether the lady represented South Africa well. Viewers shared their suggestions of what to serve next. Popular South African dishes include kotas, bunny chow and other types of street food, many felt would be perfect for Americans. Read the comments that online users left below:

People gushed over seeing South African food getting love in the USA. Image: David Malan

Source: Getty Images

Mambele❤️ recommended for dishes for the Americans to eat:

"Chomi next prepare kota or a bunny chow with lamb stew for them."

gershwintala0 joked about gatekeeping South African food:

"Don't show all our gold foods tomorrow, you see a food truck with South African foods selling, and I would be proud of you if u were the owner of the food truck 😎💯❤️🇿🇦 Represent girl👌💯"

TSN@LOGISTIC22 shared a simple recipe suggestion:

"Put tin fish in tomato sauce in it for them while it is warm."

Harry wanted Americans to know more about South Africa

"Tell them this is how we start our day in South Africa ❤️"

Natalie Neven also suggest another way to serve vetkoeks.

"Next time you should add archaar and polony and cheese.

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Source: Briefly News