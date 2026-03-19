A young South African woman posted a TikTok video about her racial identity as well as her language skills

The lady went into detail, demonstrating to people that she learned multiple languages in a TikTok video

Online users were raving about the incredible skill that the woman chose, as well as proving just how diverse South Africa is

In a TikTok video, a South African lady who speaks many languages discussed her racial identity. The lady made an interesting video giving people a different perspective as someone in South Africa.

A woman explained that she is a Latina in South Africa. Image: @leandraruiiz

Source: TikTok

The lady's video, posted on 17 March 2026, was a testament to South Africa's diversity. South Africans were stunned after the lady showed her expertise in more than three languages.

In a TikTok video, young lady @leandraruiiz told people that she was a Latina from South Africa. The young lady said that she can speak Spanish because of her mother's Cuban background. Next, the lady also spoke a little bit of Korean, which she said she is still learning. The TikTokker is a polyglot who also speaks Afrikaans, which she presented in parts of her entire video and English. She shared her language learning tips, including reading a lot and doing so out loud, even before fluency. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by multilingual woman

Many online users thought that the lady was impressive for learning so many languages. People were impressed by how she explained the language learning process. Most could not get over her Spanish fluency. According to Language Testing International, learning a language depends on hours of training. To achieve a proficient level when learning a language like Spanish, it may take up to 30 weeks for someone who speaks English. Read the comments below:

People were in awe of a woman who learned so many languages. Image: Olha Ruskykh / Pexels

Source: UGC

aleemjacobs_ was in awe:

"Living my dream girl 😭🔥my Spanish is so elementary level 😂"

❤️mo❤️ admired the polyglot:

"I love a Trilingual queen😍🤏"

Siya Zwane was impressed that she spoke Spanish:

"Need Spanish lessons, ma'am, going to Mexico soon."

nathanphillips599 enjoyed hearing from a Latina in South Africa:

"Spanish. Go girl excellent."

kafi was in awe:

"Truly a rare specimen🔥👌🏽 eres realmente inspiradora."

ridaahjattiem applauded the language whiz:

"Wow, you're doing sooooo good, better than us even, I watched the very 1st few videos where you started to learn."

Anarzade 🌸 liked her Korean:

"You can just talk to us in Korean moving forward, please and thank you 🫰"

Other Briefly News stories about languages

A man showed people that he speaks fluent isizulu even though he is a white South African, and he shared a TikTok video proving his prowess

People were impressed by a Chinese man who was speaking fluent isizulu in a viral video when he was hanging out and joking with other men.

Mzansi could not get over two young children who were speaking fluent isiNdebele with their nanny in a TikTok video of them after school.

South Africans were impressed by a TikTok video of two white South Africans who were delivering a translated isiZulu sermon in an old dialect.

Source: Briefly News