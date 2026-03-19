A young lady posted a TikTok video of herself doing something very brave

That lady put herself out there after seeing a good-looking young man while out and about

South Africans were in awe after the woman shared her results of trying to find a date

A woman posted a video about approaching men. The lady went viral after sharing a video of herself biting the bullet after seeing an attractive man.

A woman talked to a man and asked him out in a TikTok video. Image: @curious_chantell

Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady posted on 17 March 2026 sparked interesting discussions about dating norms. People had hilarious responses after seeing how it went for the lady who was brave enough to shoot her shot.

In a TikTok video by @curious_chantell, a young lady was approaching a man who was driving a car. She told the guy that she thought he was handsome and wanted to ask if they could hang out. The man gently rejected her and then gave her a fist bump to acknowledge her bravery. Watch the video below:

South Africa divided about brave lady

Many thought that the video of the young lady was impressive. Online users commented that she was brave for moving on to the guy. Read people's comments below:

South Africans enjoyed seeing a woman approach a man and applauded her. Image: Liliana Drew / Pexels

Source: UGC

nete.🌸 was amazed by the young woman:

"One thing you'll never catch me doing, Sana, you can be my crush for 2 years straight, am I gonna approach you? heck no, am I gonna admire you and not say anything? heck yes😭"

lemondreams encouraged the young woman:

"No you are so gorgeous idk why people are hating you also have a nice voice 🥹"

_kay exclaimed:

"Proud of sis, many of us are missing out on our soulmates because of the fear of the unknown 😭"

Yogal Fanana advised:

"This is my best strategy, but just be direct, Sisi, leave hanging out. I saw you, liked you, do you mind if you are single? That always works🤣"

💕Tumi Modibedi💕 remarked:

"Deep down I wanna try this maybe I'll find my soulmate 😂😭"

Teb10 remarked:

"As a man, I have nothing but respect for you my sister. The guy really missed out. This video should get a million likes."

Amy_Mabala shared:

"In my entire life. I've approached three guys and got rejected 3x. I'd do it again."

Morolong said:

"One lady approached me last weekend at the Grove,I told her to give me at least a month."

Khenzo joked:

"I don't know why people are hating, you're not that bad looking 🤷🏽‍♂️"

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Source: Briefly News