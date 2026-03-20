A South African woman travelling abroad showed people how popular South African culture is

The lady posted a video of her Japanese friend who was enjoying a local music genre that has become popular abroad

Online users shared their thoughts after seeing the level Amapiano has reached among fans abroad

In a video on TikTok, a woman decided to show people that she felt proud of her country while abroad. People were fascinated after the lady who showed overseas that people were familiar with Amapiano.

A Japanese woman danced to Amapiano in a TikTok video. Image: @harriethapra

Source: TikTok

A woman showed that South African music took over the world by storm and has continued to grow. The video posted on 17 January 2026 showed a woman in Japan who is still on the South African music wave.

In a TikTok video by @harriethapra, a South African woman was hyping up a woman from Japan who was at a day club. The Japanese lady was dancing to amapiano music and doing all the training moves. Watch the video of the Japanese and South African women interacting through music. Watch the video below:

South Africa stunned by Amapiano in Johannesburg

Many people commented that they were stunned by how much the woman was enjoying herself. People were raving about how proud they were of South African culture. Read people's comments below:

People were amazed that Amapiano was playing in a Japanese club. Image: Abby Chung / Pexels

Source: UGC

🇧🇧🇺🇸Hugh Parris remarked:

"Cultural sharing involves the reciprocal exchange of traditions, beliefs, and behaviours across different groups, fostering mutual understanding and connection. While cultures vary, they share universal elements like language, family, and rituals, which enable people to bridge differences."

Penloc said:

"Grooving and dancing to black music means they like grooving and dancing to black music, nothing more."

planet.paws.nigeria wrote:

"Once I come to Japan, I want to sleep just to make friends and build a vibrant community."

(RDSmiley)Rene Pearson2 said:

"I want to learn that dance because my behind is so small, so that dance would do a lot for me. And my middle back. I believe it would help. I’m dead serious!"

Pangalacticgargleblaster☘️🔮🧿 wrote:

"I heard the exact opposite from a black friend of mine who visited Japan last year. She said they were excited to take pictures with her and show them the culture."

Alix Syl said:

"They meant government and lies trying to separate us people only know what they are told if they dnt see for themselves video just shows they embrace the culture so they obviously embrace the people but thts everywhere just not everyone"

PequenaCatracha🇭🇳 exclaimed:

"Wow! I'm impressed at her moves...top notch dancing ❤️👍"

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Source: Briefly News