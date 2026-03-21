A South African woman living in the US got friends from five different countries to try her malva pudding on camera

The classic South African dessert, which has been around since the Cape Dutch era, left the group speechless

South Africans flooded the comments section, sharing their own love for malva pudding

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A South African woman in the US posing for selfies. Images: @robyncj

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the United States had her international friends try one of Mzansi's most loved desserts, and the reactions were everything. Robyn, who goes by @robyncj and shares food and lifestyle content from her life in the US, posted the video on 19 March 2026, saying:

"🇲🇽🇯🇲🇳🇬🇿🇼🇺🇸 all approved! My coloured people know — with custard it hits different."

In the clip, she served a group of friends from Mexico, the US, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Jamaica a warm serving of malva pudding with custard and went around getting their honest reactions. The Mexican man declared it was fire, saying he was ready to move to South Africa. The American kept it simple, saying he loved it. The Nigerian man turned poet on the spot, saying the pudding was blissful, tasty and that his palate was exploding with flavour. The Zimbabwean asked for 40 more servings and gave it a straight 10 out of 10. The Jamaican woman said she had zero words and was completely speechless.

According to the Tindlovu group, malva pudding is a classic South African dessert made with apricot jam, eggs, sugar, and milk, baked into a soft sponge and soaked in a rich cream, butter, and sugar sauce.

It is believed to have roots in Cape Dutch cuisine dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries. Some say the name comes from malvasia, a sweet Mediterranean wine once served alongside it, while others link it to the Afrikaans word for marshmallow.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA excited with malva pudding praise

South Africans were delighted seeing their favourite dessert get the recognition it deserves and shared their thoughts on TikToker @robyncj's clip:

@🖤 Miss C 🖤 suggested:

"You must try malva and melktert pudding."

@🇿🇦🍉Bjorn Hendricks🍉🇿🇦 said:

"I don't like sweet stuff, but this I die for, especially during winter. The pudding must be hot and the custard cold 😉"

@Gracie_🇿🇦🇸🇿⚛️ shared:

"I tried malva pudding for the first time in boarding school. It was literally love at first bite. I can't believe my mom didn't make this for me growing up 😭"

@Rayna Shebe wrote:

"The fact that I know how to make it 🥺🥺🥺 makes me happier."

@Angel suggested:

"You should try malva milk tart pudding and cake."

@✨Sam🇿🇦✨ laughed:

"Every Christmas I'm the designated malva pudding baker 😂 Our family and friends fight over it. I always have to make two or three big pans 😅"

A Mexican man is trying malva pudding. Images: @robyncj

Source: TikTok

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