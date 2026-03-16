A young lady from the United Kingdom posted a video about her South African visit

The woman let people know everything that she got up to while visiting the country and one of them was all about Nando's

She was excited as she posted a TikTok video of her first taste of the original Nando's

A UK tourist posted about her food experience in South Africa. The lady told people that she was eager to give her honest review of the flame-grilled Nando's chicken franchise while in Mzansi.

A woman from the UK shared their thoughts on SA Nando's. Image: @isseypovs

Source: UGC

The woman was excited because Nando's is from South Africa originally. She went into the food review with high expectations.

In a post on TikTok, a young lady @isseypovs got some of Nando's most popular items. The young lady tried to go to Boujeebowl, which she declared was absolutely delicious. Next, she tried the Nando's signature of a chicken quarter leg, and she was raving about the flavour, saying that it was much better than the UK. Watch the video of the British woman eating Nando's below:

South Africa amazed by british woman

People agreed with the woman's Nando's review. Online users agreed that she was correct for acknowledging that Nando's South Africa was the original. Read people's comments below :

Nando's is a South African international franchise with branches in the UK. Image: Keith Mayhew

Source: UGC

user237890007 gushed:

"Omg I love soggy chips 😅"

Mqondisi advised the lady:

"Should have gotten the wedges!"

Saif appreciated the tourist's review

"Maybe we take Our food for granted 😭"

🦄Storm_Ney🌈 confirmed Nandos is best in SA:

"As a South African who went to visit in the UK - i can confirm, Nandos is the best here in SA😁"

Robyn-Gene' Burger recommended:

"Try the Chicken livers-Lemon and herb with a Portuguese Bun. It's out of this world. from Nandos."

KT 🦋 wanted to try Nando's SA:

"This is on my bucket list😍 the real Nando’s."

kyra applauded:

"You always have the nicest things to say about SA 🥹 and you’re always so respectful so thank you!! 🤍"

Rabbi Philip Emmanuel liked her video:

"Your ratings are fair,you don't judge African food .we love you!"

Nicole explained the chips:

"Soggy chips are like a national dish because they still taste good cold😂"

dei_gratia05 advised the lady:

"Please also try out their Festa fries with Mozambican paprika sauce and their Rissoles."

B.B.C Boy ❤️🤍🤍Fan said:

"Try South African street food, it's fast food."

𝖝𝖔𝖝𝖔_.𝖙𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖌𝖔!💕⭐also added:

"You must try Debonairs pizza 🍕 and the death by chocolate (malva pudding)."

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Source: Briefly News