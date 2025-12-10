Two men visiting South Africa from the UK shared their experience in South Africa in TikTok videos that went viral

The men posted their experience tasting a South African classic, which attracted attention from many locals on the social media platform

Many South Africans were amused after seeing the experience that the British tourists shared in Mzansi

Men visiting South Africa posted an interesting video about Mzansi food. Locals enjoy watching tourists experience South Africa, and their video caught people's attention.

The tourists from Britain decided to try South African food in Cape Town. They sat down at the restaurant and showed off the food that was presented as typical South African food.

In a video on TikTok, @skirmy posted that he and his travel companion were in South Africa and enjoying it so far. They were curious about the food and decided to try seven colours after getting some recommendations.

They went to a restaurant where they found a vegetarian version of seven colours. When it came, the plate included coleslaw, beetroot, chakalaka, a vegetable skewer, as well as pap that was cooked in cheesy bowls stacked on his skewer. The other seven colourd plates included the same, except the pap was replaced with steamed bread.

Seven colours is a reference to a colourful plate of South African food. The dishes typically on a seven colour plate are beetroot, pumpkin, spinach, rice, meat and salads, and the name also refers to how there have to be dishes of several colours on the plate.

South Africa stunned by seven colours in Cape Town

Many commented on the video, letting the tourists know that they did not have authentic South African food. Some commented that they wished they could invite them to their homes for the real seven colours. Watch the video of the men tasting seven colours below:

Portia Omuhle Makume 🇿🇦 commented:

"Hate it when restaurants do this cause why modernise such a dish, it’s good for tourists to experience the real SA cuisine as is😩"

S O D U M O said:

"That's not seven colours, I'm sorry, that's a European spin off on what they think a seventh colour dish should be and not embracing the authenticity of it."

Yes Jesus Girl was stunned:

"Seven colours at a restaurant? That was the first red flag😭"

Penguin& wrote:

"R500 is expensive for what you guys ate."

Refiloe_mkhwebane added:

"I said Yoh so many times 😩"

therna evy dlamini🇿🇦🇸🇦 remarked:

"They failed y'all dismally.

User1312368966 said:

"So “seven colours' is highlighting the visual diversity of the meal, the rule is that your plate must have several (seven) colours, like you're being served a rainbow in food form."

