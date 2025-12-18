A woman’s first taste of umqhombothi was captured on camera, and her reaction caught many South Africans off guard

The video tapped into shared cultural experiences, especially around traditional food and drink that often surprise first-timers

What started as a simple tasting moment turned into a wider conversation about culture and expectations

Sometimes one sip is all it takes to start a national conversation, and one woman’s video sparked a wider conversation about culture, expectations, and the universal shock of trying something deeply traditional.

The picture on the left showed Cassi posing with a white dress. Image: @cassi_scheppel

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman trying umqhombothi for the first time sparked conversation online after it was shared on TikTok by @cassi_scheppel on 17 December 2025. The clip showed the white woman tasting the traditional African beer for the very first time, documenting the moment as it happened. She filmed herself as the drink was poured, reacted to its colour, and then took her first sip, clearly unsure of what to expect. The video was posted to share her honest experience of trying a cultural drink unfamiliar to her, and it quickly caught the attention of South African viewers who recognised the moment immediately, prompting a widespread conversation about cultural experiences and expectations.

Umqhombothi is a traditional African beer made from maize meal, sorghum malt and water, and it plays an important role in many cultural ceremonies and family gatherings. Its thick texture, cloudy appearance and strong fermented taste can be surprising to first-time drinkers, especially those unfamiliar with traditional brews. In the video, the woman looked shocked by the colour before even tasting it, then reacted with multiple yoh yoh yoh sounds after the first sip. Her facial expression suggested the flavour was much stronger and more bitter than she expected.

Umqhombothi first taste reaction SA

User @cassi_scheppel’s video spread quickly because it captured a raw and unfiltered moment that many South Africans found relatable. People who grew up around umqhombothi recognised the reaction instantly, while others saw it as a light-hearted example of cultural exchange. The short format and genuine response helped the video travel across timelines, with viewers sharing it as an example of what happens when someone tries umqhombothi without knowing what to expect.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Overall, the response leaned towards humour and understanding. Many viewers felt the reaction was honest rather than disrespectful, while others saw it as a reminder of how different traditional foods and drinks can be to newcomers. The moment sparked broader conversations about culture, taste and how shared experiences often bring people together, even when the first sip does not go as planned.

The screenshot on the left captured a woman trying mqombothi for the first time. Image: @cassi_scheppel

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Natalie De Freitas wrote:

“Oh, it’s white? Unfortunately. 😭🤣”

YourDeep wrote:

“No one actually knows the alcohol percentage, that’s what makes it dangerous. 😂”

1superwelcome wrote:

“This honestly looks like the best advert to stop people from drinking altogether.”

Sunshine. wrote:

“My reaction to 2025 summed up in one facial expression. 😭🤣”

AWXNKE wrote:

“It’s an acquired taste, Cass. Trust me, have some more and you’ll survive. 😂”

Zandy wrote:

“It’s strong and sour, even though I don’t like it, and I grew up around it. 😭”

Stevie Jay wrote:

“Now you are one with your man, the ancestors have recognised you as one of their own. 🤣”

Smangaliso Mazibuko wrote:

“That was real mqombothi. We all pull that face after the first sip, every single time. 🤣”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about African beer

A Port Elizabeth content creator shared a viral video of her man encouraging her to try umqombothi for the first time.

A video shared on social media shows a group of Afrikaner men participating in a traditional South African ceremony, drinking umqombothi.

Billionaire Bill Gates bought a R16.4 billion share in the Dutch brewery, Heineken, turning many heads and prompting netizens to say they will go back to African beer.

Source: Briefly News