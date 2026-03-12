A woman recently posted a TikTok video of her experience that made her feel unsafe

The lady shared the unexpected moment that made her feel better

South Africans were amazed after seeing the woman find refuge in a familiar South African brand

A woman posted a TikTok video on 8 March 2026 about a scary experience she had. The lady was relying on e-hailing in a clip of her experience.

A woman shares a heartwarming experience with iurst for Women insurance. Image: @heartsweatheart0

South Africans were amused by the video of the woman sharing how she was able to cope during a scary moment. The video included the woman's appreciation of a long-standing insurance company.

In a TikTok video, a woman @heartsweatheart0 said that she was crying because she was lost and felt unsafe while waiting for a Bolt driver. The lady then pointed out that she felt better that a man driving a First For Women's insurance car stopped by her after noticing that she was crying and shaking. The lady was convinced that the man was guarding her, and she was grateful. Watch the woman's video below:

South Africa amazed by First for Women insurance

Many people were impressed by the man from the insurance company's case who thought to help the woman. Read people's comments about the woman's company below:

Women applauded First for Women insurance. Image: Antonius Ferret

Nompumelelo Candy said:

"Askies Mama kyadukwaaa nje lapho kakhulu wena nje just be strong and be safe! Next time, try not to show that you’re lost. Find a safe space and think of a solution."

Rhulani_01Manganyi wrote:

'It used to park close to Nova Pioneer in Midrand by the bushes. I would pass there when I go to work, and that place is a bit isolated. Whenever I was there, I would feel safe 🤞"

Lilly manyisi🇿🇦 commented:

"So their advert wasn't just an ad wow their reality every woman needs this🥺"

_kaity.mbhele added:

"This car once saved me and my friends when our car wasn't working properly, he drove us in our car as we were causing traffic. I will never forget that man's kindness🥺"

TNCOLLECTIV shared:

"As a man in SA this really breaks my heart….how are we so cruel to women who give us life mara mxm 💔 I’m so glad you were able to feel safe in this moment. 🙏🏾"

mbalilotusmakhanya wrote:

"Now I feel bad for hanging up on all their call agents 😭🥹 I’m glad you had this encounter mama ❤️"

Queen added:

"I used first for women. I lost my house keys on Friday night, and they sent a locksmith and my toilet got blocked, and they came through for me. I love them so much."

busisiwe 🎀🤍 added:

"So their ads never lied 😭I loved their insurance ads as a child. They made me safe."

