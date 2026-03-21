An American woman living in South Africa tried a R500 Makro challenge for the first time and was genuinely shocked by how much she walked out with

She made one comment about a very common South African grocery item that sent the entire comment section into a frenzy

South Africans could not stop talking about her reaction to the prices that many find unaffordable

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A young USA woman in her car on the left, and the woman shopping on the right. Images: @isseypovs

Source: TikTok

An American woman's first visit to Makro had South Africans entertained for all the right reasons. TikTok creator Issey showed herself taking on the R500 Makro challenge. She walked in with R500 cash and set out to see exactly how far it would stretch.

Inside, she picked up rusks for R60, a hair mask for R100, popcorn for R65, a yoga mat and squishy balls from the toy section. She also got a toothbrush for R20, a cocoa butter body lotion for R79, and a giant tub of baked beans that she spotted near the end of her shop. She was excited with everything she found and kept saying things like "it's only" before each price.

By the time she got to the till, her total came to R520, just slightly over her budget. She left feeling like the challenge had been a success and said she was shocked at how much she managed to get for the money.

It was one thing she mentioned, though, that sent people to the comment section. While picking up the giant tin of baked beans, she told people that she could not find baked beans anywhere in South Africa and that this was the reason she was buying such a large tin.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA confused with the US woman's Makro challenge

The comments section on TikToker @isseypovs's clip was one of the most entertaining parts of the whole video:

@Tess🌼 wrote:

"Girl, we have baked beans everywhere in SA 😭"

@🌻The_Ms_Currin🌻 said:

"Who ran to the comments when she said she can't find baked beans anywhere in SA 😭🤣"

@chrissie_may pointed out:

"Girl, you cannot walk with the money like that 😭😭"

@Gabby_21 simply quoted:

"They don't have baked beans anywhere in South Africa."

@MrRose1of1 laughed:

"I've never seen anyone buy a moerse blik of baked beans before, yoh 😂😂😂"

@Haills reacted:

"Its only — ONLY?? 😭😭😭"

@dont_mindme quoted:

"Only R60."

@𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐲 ꨄ︎ asked:

"Are you officially living there now?"

@milisa wrote:

"Don't have baked beans anywhere in South Africa."

@Amy Koock added:

"They don't have baked beans in SA, it's on the top shelf 😭"

A woman from the USA shopping in SA's makro. Images: @isseypovs

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News