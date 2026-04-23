A Johannesburg woman shared details of a government-backed IT learnership that pays unemployed South Africans a monthly stipend

The learnership is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 35, with no prior experience needed

Interested viewers asked for the application link, with many tagging friends and family who they felt needed to see the opportunity

A young woman from Johannesburg. Images: @zandiana.n

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman got South Africa's attention after sharing an IT learnership that pays you while you learn. She shared the details on 14 April 2026 from her home with the simple message:

"Learnership with a stipend that leads towards an NQF level 5 IT qualification 👩🏽‍💻✨"

In the video, she said the government would pay R4,000 per month to anyone accepted into the programme, with no experience required and no fees to pay.

What is the MICT SETA IT learnership?

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority, known as the MICT SETA, is a government body established under the Skills Development Act of 1998. Its purpose is to drive skills development across different sectors in South Africa.

A learnership through the MICT SETA combines structured classroom learning with real workplace experience over 12 months. At the end of the programme, learners walk away with a formal qualification registered on the National Qualifications Framework and recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority. For this specific opportunity, that qualification sits at NQF level 5 in IT. Learners get a R4,000 monthly stipend throughout the programme.

Who can apply for the IT learnership?

The learnership is aimed at unemployed South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35. No necessary experience in the IT field is required. It is basically accessible to anyone who wants to break into the tech space. The MICT SETA works with employers and training providers to recruit learners, so the application process may vary depending on which employer is hosting the learnership at the time.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi is interested in learnership opportunity

Interested people flooded the comments section on TikToker @zandiana.n's clip, wanting to know more:

@Becoming Master Johnson wrote:

"Hey love, so we just email them and attach our CV and matric certificate?"

@lebchas the cool guy asked:

"Email address and closing date, when is it?"

@Chosen 1 questioned:

"Why not for people 40 and above? People over that age also need work and other ways to be employed."

@User 24/7 wrote:

"Application link please. 🥺"

@Sucess asked:

"Hi, can I have the application link and not the email?"

A young woman recording a clip from her home. Images: @zandiana.n

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News