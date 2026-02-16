Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

South Africans React to Intern Job Post Requiring Years of Experience for Role
People

South Africans React to Intern Job Post Requiring Years of Experience for Role

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A post showed people a person's experience trying to look for a job
  • They shared a job post that included bizarre requirements for an entry-level position
  • Many people were disturbed after seeing what it would take to get the job

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

A post on TikTok highlighted how difficult it is to become employed. People focused on a job post that had a sky-high standards to get the role.

People in disbelief on bizarre job post
People were in disbelief at a bizarre job post. Image: Daniel de la Hoz / Pexels
Source: UGC

Online users discussed how hard it is to find work in South Africa. Online users reflected on the difficulties of navigating the job market.

In a TikTok video by @ntsakowrites, people got to see a job post following an internship that required years of experience. In addition, they did not want any gaps of six months or more. Despite it being an entry role, the company was asking for someone with seven years of experience. See the job in the post below:

Read also

1 minimum wage job post draws massive crowd in TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa disturbed by job post

People were not impressed after seeing the demanding company's job post. Online users shared details of other questionable job position requirements. Read people's comments below:

People shared the difficulties of the job market
People discussed the difficulties on the job market. Image: Ron Lach / Pexels
Source: UGC

buttercup_0_0_ could relate to seeing questionable job posts:

"I saw a learnership that wanted a bachelor’s degree or an advanced diploma. I was expecting that for internships! Someone correct me if I’m wrong 🤷🏽‍♀️"

Furaha was disturbed:

"Labour laws need to be updated 😳because this is sabotaging. Even if you have seven years of experience. You’ll be overqualified for the position"

JustFefe_ encouraged people:

"I still applied 😭and got an email back that I am moving to the next stage. Just be spontaneous and delusional about it."

Ali remarked:

"Unfortunately, it’s just the system prompts/ HR can’t change that question, it just comes with the system. You can just list any employment/studies you’ve done."

Noëlla Boss shared details of another post:

Read also

Parents locked out of own home after going to groove in TikTok video

"I saw a job recently on LinkedIn, it comes with equity. In securing millions for my company. 7+ year is mandatory. C-suite position. Anything else is bull. With entry level pay check. Sies! Some companies have no shame. Exploitation at its core."

Bhanqo speculated about the job post:

"I highly believe that when they do this, they already have their intern. They are just following the process of releasing the post for compliance reasons."

Cindy was not impressed:

"Do companies know the definition of intern or internship. I don't think they do, honestly."

ssstargirl was floored by the job post:

"Imagine being an intern after seven whole years of experience 🫢"

Other Briefly News stories about jobs

Read also

Mzansi reacts to a beggar asking for money in exchange to not vote ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Gabriel iglesias Elaine hendrix Michaela conlin Dstv packages Dstv compact channels