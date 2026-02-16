A post showed people a person's experience trying to look for a job

They shared a job post that included bizarre requirements for an entry-level position

Many people were disturbed after seeing what it would take to get the job

A post on TikTok highlighted how difficult it is to become employed. People focused on a job post that had a sky-high standards to get the role.

People were in disbelief at a bizarre job post. Image: Daniel de la Hoz / Pexels

Online users discussed how hard it is to find work in South Africa. Online users reflected on the difficulties of navigating the job market.

In a TikTok video by @ntsakowrites, people got to see a job post following an internship that required years of experience. In addition, they did not want any gaps of six months or more. Despite it being an entry role, the company was asking for someone with seven years of experience. See the job in the post below:

South Africa disturbed by job post

People were not impressed after seeing the demanding company's job post. Online users shared details of other questionable job position requirements. Read people's comments below:

People discussed the difficulties on the job market. Image: Ron Lach / Pexels

buttercup_0_0_ could relate to seeing questionable job posts:

"I saw a learnership that wanted a bachelor’s degree or an advanced diploma. I was expecting that for internships! Someone correct me if I’m wrong 🤷🏽‍♀️"

Furaha was disturbed:

"Labour laws need to be updated 😳because this is sabotaging. Even if you have seven years of experience. You’ll be overqualified for the position"

JustFefe_ encouraged people:

"I still applied 😭and got an email back that I am moving to the next stage. Just be spontaneous and delusional about it."

Ali remarked:

"Unfortunately, it’s just the system prompts/ HR can’t change that question, it just comes with the system. You can just list any employment/studies you’ve done."

Noëlla Boss shared details of another post:

"I saw a job recently on LinkedIn, it comes with equity. In securing millions for my company. 7+ year is mandatory. C-suite position. Anything else is bull. With entry level pay check. Sies! Some companies have no shame. Exploitation at its core."

Bhanqo speculated about the job post:

"I highly believe that when they do this, they already have their intern. They are just following the process of releasing the post for compliance reasons."

Cindy was not impressed:

"Do companies know the definition of intern or internship. I don't think they do, honestly."

ssstargirl was floored by the job post:

"Imagine being an intern after seven whole years of experience 🫢"

