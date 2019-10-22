Coastal College application, useful documents, courses and fees
Coastal College is a renowned TVET college in South Africa. If you need an institution that will give you valuable skills, find out what is required to get into Coastal KZN TVET College.
Coastal College is a merger of Durban Technical College, Umlazi Technical College, and Swinton Road Technical College. The school is a perfect institution for acquiring competitive skills. It has eight well-developed campuses spread throughout KwaZulu Natal, and its mission is to provide quality pioneering education.
Coastal College application and registration
Coastal KZN TVET College focuses on the uplifting of the community. Therefore, those intending to register for National Certificate (Vocational) courses should submit their applications before stipulated deadlines whenever the school opens the application process.
How do I apply online for Coastal College?
Here is how to apply to coastal college online:
- Visit Coastal College's website.
- Click Home.
- Under Notice Board, click Application for New Student.
- Fill out the Personal Information section, including email.
- Fill out the online application form.
- Upload required documents.
- Click Submit.
How to upload documents at Coastal College
Remember to do the following while engaging in the Coastal College online application for 2022/23 academic session:
- Fill out the Personal Information section
- Select the type(s) of documents you wish to upload and click Save after uploading each document.
- They should be scanned documents. Click Submit at the bottom of the form.
The application process requires:
- A valid personal email address.
- Your latest school results, e.g. School Leaving results, Grade 11, or Grade 12 results.
- A valid SA ID number or passport number.
- A valid cell number.
Coastal College's registration qualifications
Students can gain admission into Coastal College's courses have these academic qualifications:
NCV courses
- You must have a pass in Grade 9 or equivalent qualification to gain admission.
- Students enrolling for NCV Level 2 Business and General Studies must have completed and passed Grade 10-11; and Grade 12 with Mathematics for the Information & Technology, Finance, Economics & Accounting programs.
- The NCV Level 2- all Engineering Studies applicants must have completed and passed a minimum of Grade 10-11 Mathematics (not Mathematical Literacy).
- Those seeking enrolment for NCV Level 2 Electrical Construction must pass a Colour competency test.
Progression criteria
- Students enrolling for NCV Level 3 must have already passed a minimum of 5 NCV Level 2 subjects.
- Students enrolling for NCV Level 4 must have passed all 7 Level 2 subjects and attained a minimum of 5 NCV Level 3 subjects.
NATED (Report 191) programmes
Engineering Studies
- Registration: January, May & September.
- Entry requirement: N3 or Grade 12 with Maths and Physical Science as a passed subject
Business Studies
- Registration: January & July.
- Entry requirement: N3 or Grade 12
What courses does Coastal College offer?
Coastal KZN TVET College offers National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses, NATED (Report 191) programmes, and skills and leadership training.
NCV is a three-year qualification offered at Levels 2, 3 and 4 of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), equivalent to Grades 10, 11 and 12. Therefore, each level takes a year, and a student receives a certificate after completing each level of study.
A student must take 7 subjects for each level, three Fundamental Subjects (Level 2 – 4) and four Vocational Subjects (Level 2 – 4). The three Fundamental Subjects include:
- Language
- Life Orientation
- Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy
You will never regret pursuing Coastal College's courses. Since the school receives hundreds of thousands of applications, be among the first to apply when applications open to increase your chances of getting a slot. So, which courses are in Coastal College? Choose among the following programmes:
National Certificate Vocational (NCV)
NCV programmes involve high-quality training and placing students at relevant training stations. Coastal College's NCV courses include:
Business Studies
- NCV: Finance, Economics and Accounting
- NCV: Marketing
- NCV: Management
- NCV: Office Administration
- NCV: Information Technology and Computer Science
Engineering Studies
- NCV: Civil Engineering & Building Construction (Masonry/Plumbing/Carpentry)
- NCV: Electrical Infrastructure Construction
- NCV: Engineering and Related Design (Automotive/Fabrication/Fitter and Turner)
General Studies
- NCV: Education and Development
- NCV: Hospitality
- NCV: Primary Agriculture
- NCV: Tourism
NATED (Report 191)
Coastal College's NATED Report courses are offered under the National Higher education department. They include:
Business Studies N4 - N6
- NATED: Financial Management
- NATED: Human Resource Management
- NATED: Management Assistant
- NATED: Marketing Management
- NATED: Public Management
- NATED: Tourism
Engineering Studies N1 - N6
- NATED: Civil Engineering
- NATED: Electrical Engineering
- NATED: Mechanical Engineering
- NATED: Multi-Disciplinary Drawing Office Practice/Draughting
Coastal College's fees and bursaries
All NCV and NATED students are eligible for their tuition fees. Therefore, NCV scholars who do not qualify for financial aid (NSFAS) pay an R2 000 fee deposit registration date (minimum), followed by instalments. In addition, one must complete the tuition fee before the final examination and a student who does not pay in full signs an acknowledgement of debt.
All NATED students must pay tuition fees. Engineering students who do not qualify for financial aid (NSFAS) must pay the full tuition fee on the registration date. Meanwhile, non-NSFAS bursary students doing Business & General courses pay their course fee in full or 50% of the semester course fees (minimum) on the registration date. They should clear the balance on the first day of the next term.
Does Coastal College have NSFAS?
All returning students collect their examination results at their campuses in January. Qualifying students register for their respective levels and undergo the NSFAS application process. A National Means test determines who qualifies for the bursary.
The college's bursary scheme
TVET College students do not have to repay bursaries because they are not loans. However, this school's bursary scheme can't cover all students due to limited funding. Those who qualify for Coastal College's bursaries meet these requirements:
- A South African Citizen
- Registered or intend to register for NCV or NATED (Report 191) programme,
- Needs financial assistance
- Demonstrates potential for academic success
You do not automatically qualify for a bursary at the end of each Level, Trimester, or Semester, and repeaters do not qualify for any student financial aid. Therefore, a student of a NATED course must pass 3 out of 4 subjects, while an NCV should pass 5 out of 7 subjects to get financial aid.
Documents needed for bursary application
- 4 certified copies of your student ID.
- Both parents' or guardians' certified ID copies.
- Both parents' or guardians' proof of income (latest pension card/payslips/child support grant card).
- Certified death certificate copies in the event one or both parents are deceased.
- An affidavit by parents/guardian if unemployed.
- Proof of address (utility bill or letter from Councillor).
- Certified copy of your landlord's ID copy if renting private accommodation.
Is Coastal College still open for 2022 applications?
Coastal KZN TVET College's online application portal for the 2022-2023 academic year closed on 30th April 2022.
Contact details
Reach out to Coastal KZN TVET College's campuses and training centres using the following contact details:
1. Central administration office
- Location: 50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha
- Phone: +27 31 905 7000/1
2. Appelsbosch campus
- Location: 1621 Appelsbosch Hospital Road, Ozwatini
- Phone: +27 31 905 7000/1,
3. Durban campus
- Location: 1 Jameson Crescent, Umbilo
- Phone: +27 31 206 0616/7/8
4. As-salaam satellite campus
- Location: Road D691 off Ixopo Main Road, Braemer
- Phone: +27 31 003 3470
5. Swinton campus
- Location: 20 Swinton Road, Mobeni
- Phone: +27 31 462 2333
6. UMlazi-BB campus
- Location: BB1258 Nandi Road, Umlazi
- Phone: +27 31 909 3800/3811
7. UMbumbulu campus
- Location: 50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha
- Phone: +27 31 905 7200
8. UMlazi-V campus
- Location: 200 Prince Mcwayizeni Dr
- Phone: +27 31 907 2666 / 2672
9. Tooling Centre of Excellence
- Location: 1 Jameson Crescent, Umbilo
- Phone: +27 31 274 8441
10. Ubuhle Bogu campus (kwaQiko)
- Location: P77 Mkhunya Road, KwaQiko
- Phone: +27 31 905 7000/1
11. CKZN Occupational Skills Training & Testing Centre
- Location: G32 Buthelezi Road, Mpumalanga Township, Hammarsdale
- Phone: +27 31 771 1370
12. Enterprise Development Unit
- Location20 Swinton Road, Mobeni
- Phone: +27 31 462 8772/6
13. The Training Academy
- Location: 50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha
- Phone: +27 31 905 7063
Coastal College is one of the best institutions to apply to, especially if you are around KwaZulu Natal. Make sure you meet the requirements and apply for a course of your choice.
