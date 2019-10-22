Coastal College application, useful documents, courses and fees

Coastal College is a renowned TVET college in South Africa. If you need an institution that will give you valuable skills, find out what is required to get into Coastal KZN TVET College.

Coastal College is a merger of Durban Technical College, Umlazi Technical College, and Swinton Road Technical College. The school is a perfect institution for acquiring competitive skills. It has eight well-developed campuses spread throughout KwaZulu Natal, and its mission is to provide quality pioneering education.

Coastal College application and registration

Coastal KZN TVET College focuses on the uplifting of the community. Therefore, those intending to register for National Certificate (Vocational) courses should submit their applications before stipulated deadlines whenever the school opens the application process.

How do I apply online for Coastal College?

Here is how to apply to coastal college online:

Visit Coastal College's website. Click Home. Under Notice Board, click Application for New Student. Fill out the Personal Information section, including email. Fill out the online application form. Upload required documents. Click Submit.

How to upload documents at Coastal College

Remember to do the following while engaging in the Coastal College online application for 2022/23 academic session:

Fill out the Personal Information section

section Select the type(s) of documents you wish to upload and click Save after uploading each document.

after uploading each document. They should be scanned documents. Click Submit at the bottom of the form.

The application process requires:

A valid personal email address. Your latest school results, e.g. School Leaving results, Grade 11, or Grade 12 results. A valid SA ID number or passport number. A valid cell number.

Coastal College's registration qualifications

Students can gain admission into Coastal College's courses have these academic qualifications:

NCV courses

You must have a pass in Grade 9 or equivalent qualification to gain admission.

Students enrolling for NCV Level 2 Business and General Studies must have completed and passed Grade 10-11; and Grade 12 with Mathematics for the Information & Technology, Finance, Economics & Accounting programs.

The NCV Level 2- all Engineering Studies applicants must have completed and passed a minimum of Grade 10-11 Mathematics (not Mathematical Literacy).

Those seeking enrolment for NCV Level 2 Electrical Construction must pass a Colour competency test.

Progression criteria

Students enrolling for NCV Level 3 must have already passed a minimum of 5 NCV Level 2 subjects.

Students enrolling for NCV Level 4 must have passed all 7 Level 2 subjects and attained a minimum of 5 NCV Level 3 subjects.

NATED (Report 191) programmes

Engineering Studies

Registration: January, May & September.

January, May & September. Entry requirement: N3 or Grade 12 with Maths and Physical Science as a passed subject

Business Studies

Registration: January & July.

January & July. Entry requirement: N3 or Grade 12

What courses does Coastal College offer?

Coastal KZN TVET College offers National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses, NATED (Report 191) programmes, and skills and leadership training.

NCV is a three-year qualification offered at Levels 2, 3 and 4 of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), equivalent to Grades 10, 11 and 12. Therefore, each level takes a year, and a student receives a certificate after completing each level of study.

A student must take 7 subjects for each level, three Fundamental Subjects (Level 2 – 4) and four Vocational Subjects (Level 2 – 4). The three Fundamental Subjects include:

Language Life Orientation Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy

You will never regret pursuing Coastal College's courses. Since the school receives hundreds of thousands of applications, be among the first to apply when applications open to increase your chances of getting a slot. So, which courses are in Coastal College? Choose among the following programmes:

National Certificate Vocational (NCV)

NCV programmes involve high-quality training and placing students at relevant training stations. Coastal College's NCV courses include:

Business Studies

NCV: Finance, Economics and Accounting

NCV: Marketing

NCV: Management

NCV: Office Administration

NCV: Information Technology and Computer Science

Engineering Studies

NCV: Civil Engineering & Building Construction (Masonry/Plumbing/Carpentry)

NCV: Electrical Infrastructure Construction

NCV: Engineering and Related Design (Automotive/Fabrication/Fitter and Turner)

General Studies

NCV: Education and Development

NCV: Hospitality

NCV: Primary Agriculture

NCV: Tourism

NATED (Report 191)

Coastal College's NATED Report courses are offered under the National Higher education department. They include:

Business Studies N4 - N6

NATED: Financial Management NATED: Human Resource Management NATED: Management Assistant NATED: Marketing Management NATED: Public Management NATED: Tourism

Engineering Studies N1 - N6

NATED: Civil Engineering NATED: Electrical Engineering NATED: Mechanical Engineering NATED: Multi-Disciplinary Drawing Office Practice/Draughting

Coastal College's fees and bursaries

All NCV and NATED students are eligible for their tuition fees. Therefore, NCV scholars who do not qualify for financial aid (NSFAS) pay an R2 000 fee deposit registration date (minimum), followed by instalments. In addition, one must complete the tuition fee before the final examination and a student who does not pay in full signs an acknowledgement of debt.

All NATED students must pay tuition fees. Engineering students who do not qualify for financial aid (NSFAS) must pay the full tuition fee on the registration date. Meanwhile, non-NSFAS bursary students doing Business & General courses pay their course fee in full or 50% of the semester course fees (minimum) on the registration date. They should clear the balance on the first day of the next term.

Does Coastal College have NSFAS?

All returning students collect their examination results at their campuses in January. Qualifying students register for their respective levels and undergo the NSFAS application process. A National Means test determines who qualifies for the bursary.

The college's bursary scheme

TVET College students do not have to repay bursaries because they are not loans. However, this school's bursary scheme can't cover all students due to limited funding. Those who qualify for Coastal College's bursaries meet these requirements:

A South African Citizen Registered or intend to register for NCV or NATED (Report 191) programme, Needs financial assistance Demonstrates potential for academic success

You do not automatically qualify for a bursary at the end of each Level, Trimester, or Semester, and repeaters do not qualify for any student financial aid. Therefore, a student of a NATED course must pass 3 out of 4 subjects, while an NCV should pass 5 out of 7 subjects to get financial aid.

Documents needed for bursary application

4 certified copies of your student ID. Both parents' or guardians' certified ID copies. Both parents' or guardians' proof of income (latest pension card/payslips/child support grant card). Certified death certificate copies in the event one or both parents are deceased. An affidavit by parents/guardian if unemployed. Proof of address (utility bill or letter from Councillor). Certified copy of your landlord's ID copy if renting private accommodation.

Is Coastal College still open for 2022 applications?

Coastal KZN TVET College's online application portal for the 2022-2023 academic year closed on 30th April 2022.

Contact details

Reach out to Coastal KZN TVET College's campuses and training centres using the following contact details:

1. Central administration office

Location: 50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha

50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha Phone: +27 31 905 7000/1

2. Appelsbosch campus

Location: 1621 Appelsbosch Hospital Road, Ozwatini

1621 Appelsbosch Hospital Road, Ozwatini Phone: +27 31 905 7000/1,

3. Durban campus

Location: 1 Jameson Crescent, Umbilo

1 Jameson Crescent, Umbilo Phone: +27 31 206 0616/7/8

4. As-salaam satellite campus

Location: Road D691 off Ixopo Main Road, Braemer

Road D691 off Ixopo Main Road, Braemer Phone: +27 31 003 3470

5. Swinton campus

Location: 20 Swinton Road, Mobeni

20 Swinton Road, Mobeni Phone: +27 31 462 2333

6. UMlazi-BB campus

Location: BB1258 Nandi Road, Umlazi

BB1258 Nandi Road, Umlazi Phone: +27 31 909 3800/3811

7. UMbumbulu campus

Location: 50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha

50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha Phone: +27 31 905 7200

8. UMlazi-V campus

Location: 200 Prince Mcwayizeni Dr

200 Prince Mcwayizeni Dr Phone: +27 31 907 2666 / 2672

9. Tooling Centre of Excellence

Location: 1 Jameson Crescent, Umbilo

1 Jameson Crescent, Umbilo Phone: +27 31 274 8441

10. Ubuhle Bogu campus (kwaQiko)

Location: P77 Mkhunya Road, KwaQiko

P77 Mkhunya Road, KwaQiko Phone: +27 31 905 7000/1

11. CKZN Occupational Skills Training & Testing Centre

Location: G32 Buthelezi Road, Mpumalanga Township, Hammarsdale

G32 Buthelezi Road, Mpumalanga Township, Hammarsdale Phone: +27 31 771 1370

12. Enterprise Development Unit

Location20 Swinton Road, Mobeni

Phone: +27 31 462 8772/6

13. The Training Academy

Location: 50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha

50051 Mfundi Mngadi Dr, KwaMakhutha Phone: +27 31 905 7063

Coastal College is one of the best institutions to apply to, especially if you are around KwaZulu Natal. Make sure you meet the requirements and apply for a course of your choice.

Source: Briefly News