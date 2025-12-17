South African content creator Lungile Thabethe showed off her swimsuit in stunning IG photos

The influencer posted a carousel showing her swimsuit, a swimming pool and luxury cars

Online users gushed over her post, with many expressing adoration in the comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Beauty Influencer Lungile Thabethe showed off her swimsuit. Image: Lungile Thabethe

Source: Instagram

South African beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe is enjoying her festive season in style, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The stunner posted a carousel on the platform, and it's giving serious December vibes. The image that kicks off the carousel is of herself in a black and white swimsuit, perfectly setting the mood for the rest of the post.

She captioned her post:

"Somebody’s gotta live it 👅🍸."

The caption speaks to the influencer's intentional living this festive season.

See the post below:

Mzansi gushes over Lungile Thabethe

Netizens flooded the comments section, gushing over the stunner. One user, @kgosilesego wrote:

"My my, would you look at that! 😍"

@omo.gorgeous said, simply:

"Lovely."

@boits_n commented:

"Baby baby girl😍!"

@londeka_thebeautyboss said:

"Ey, bakithi muntu wami kodwa nje ngawe [My dear, you are gorgeous] 😍."

@celestial_peach praised the influencer's body, posting:

"Finally a natural body! Yes, I love it 😍."

@sarasabina hyped up the stunner, writing:

"Yeah, I’m obsessed with you 😍."

@takuemupa also hyped up Thabethe, saying:

"This is living! ❤️"

@zizodwa encouraged her, commenting:

"Phila ntwana [live it up, dude]! This is life #YOLO 😍."

@dineo_mofokeng wrote:

"A happy girl ❤️😍."

@ke_lesego_tota said:

"Gorgeous girl😍!"

@ntokozo_nolu left a personal note, stating:

"You literally look like your sister now."

@lolamaishy said:

"Babe, you are gorgeous 😍."

@lindelwa_xoliswa added:

"Gorgeous girl 😍."

@sli.ntuli joked:

"Wow, wow friend! No wonder it’s been so hot🔥."

Lungile Thabethe is an adoring mother

Outside of her beauty business as an influencer, Thabethe is an adoring mother to a one-year-old girl.

The star's daughter turned one earlier in 2025 and she wrote a touching letter to her, posting it on Instagram.

In the letter, she referred to her child as "my heart in human form."

The beauty influencer shares a child with DJ Speedsta. Earlier reports were that the couple had separated and their house had been put up for sale.

Who is Lungile Thabethe?

Thabethe is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty-content creator and digital entrepreneur.

Her LinkedIn profile lists her as the founder of an online furniture design company Glaze Home Decor. The business operates in collaboration with House & Garden and was exhibited at the magazine’s first Designer Showcase exhibition.

Lungile Thabethe's baby daddy and their relationship

South African DJ and producer DJ Speedsta, whose real name is Lesego Kyle Maboe, is the father of Lungile Thabethe's child.

DJ Speedsta, who was criticised for allegedly gatekeeping the industry, celebrated the birth of their child in 2024.

Reports suggested that the two were in a relationship for a couple of years before having their baby.

Later in 2025, there were reports of them selling a house together. Fans at the time speculated a complicated co-parenting situation, with some posts mentioning conflict.

Beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe had a child with DJ Speedsta. Image: Lungile Thabethe

Source: Instagram

DJ Speedsta admits he fears Shebeshxt

In an unrelated Briefly News report, DJ Speedsta admitted that he was scared of the currently incarcerated lekompo artist, Shebeshxt.

Source: Briefly News