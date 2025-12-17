Beauty Influencer Lungile Thabethe Shows Off Her Body in Stunning Swimsuit
- South African content creator Lungile Thabethe showed off her swimsuit in stunning IG photos
- The influencer posted a carousel showing her swimsuit, a swimming pool and luxury cars
- Online users gushed over her post, with many expressing adoration in the comments
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
South African beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe is enjoying her festive season in style, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.
The stunner posted a carousel on the platform, and it's giving serious December vibes. The image that kicks off the carousel is of herself in a black and white swimsuit, perfectly setting the mood for the rest of the post.
She captioned her post:
"Somebody’s gotta live it 👅🍸."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The caption speaks to the influencer's intentional living this festive season.
See the post below:
Mzansi gushes over Lungile Thabethe
Netizens flooded the comments section, gushing over the stunner. One user, @kgosilesego wrote:
"My my, would you look at that! 😍"
@omo.gorgeous said, simply:
"Lovely."
@boits_n commented:
"Baby baby girl😍!"
@londeka_thebeautyboss said:
"Ey, bakithi muntu wami kodwa nje ngawe [My dear, you are gorgeous] 😍."
@celestial_peach praised the influencer's body, posting:
"Finally a natural body! Yes, I love it 😍."
@sarasabina hyped up the stunner, writing:
"Yeah, I’m obsessed with you 😍."
@takuemupa also hyped up Thabethe, saying:
"This is living! ❤️"
@zizodwa encouraged her, commenting:
"Phila ntwana [live it up, dude]! This is life #YOLO 😍."
@dineo_mofokeng wrote:
"A happy girl ❤️😍."
@ke_lesego_tota said:
"Gorgeous girl😍!"
@ntokozo_nolu left a personal note, stating:
"You literally look like your sister now."
@lolamaishy said:
"Babe, you are gorgeous 😍."
@lindelwa_xoliswa added:
"Gorgeous girl 😍."
@sli.ntuli joked:
"Wow, wow friend! No wonder it’s been so hot🔥."
Lungile Thabethe is an adoring mother
Outside of her beauty business as an influencer, Thabethe is an adoring mother to a one-year-old girl.
The star's daughter turned one earlier in 2025 and she wrote a touching letter to her, posting it on Instagram.
In the letter, she referred to her child as "my heart in human form."
The beauty influencer shares a child with DJ Speedsta. Earlier reports were that the couple had separated and their house had been put up for sale.
Who is Lungile Thabethe?
Thabethe is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty-content creator and digital entrepreneur.
Her LinkedIn profile lists her as the founder of an online furniture design company Glaze Home Decor. The business operates in collaboration with House & Garden and was exhibited at the magazine’s first Designer Showcase exhibition.
Lungile Thabethe's baby daddy and their relationship
South African DJ and producer DJ Speedsta, whose real name is Lesego Kyle Maboe, is the father of Lungile Thabethe's child.
DJ Speedsta, who was criticised for allegedly gatekeeping the industry, celebrated the birth of their child in 2024.
Reports suggested that the two were in a relationship for a couple of years before having their baby.
Later in 2025, there were reports of them selling a house together. Fans at the time speculated a complicated co-parenting situation, with some posts mentioning conflict.
DJ Speedsta admits he fears Shebeshxt
In an unrelated Briefly News report, DJ Speedsta admitted that he was scared of the currently incarcerated lekompo artist, Shebeshxt.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za