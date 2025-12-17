Popular Piano Pulse podcaster Thakgi Ledwaba got dragged on social media when he was compared to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The popular YouTuber previously trended on social media when he body-shamed Kabza de Small

South Africans and viewers of the YouTube channel revealed that Ledwaba has no right to criticise anyone's looks

SA compares podcaster Thakgi Ledwaba to Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: @BedworthTimes and PhilMphela

South African podcaster Maesela "Thakgi" Ledwaba is trending online for his latest video at the SAMAs (South African Music Awards).

Ledwaba previously had social media buzzing when he roasted music producer and musician Sizwe Alakine on his podcast Piano Pulse.

The podcaster also got dragged online when he body-shamed award-winning musician Kabza de Small on his YouTube channel.

Social media user @stjompee shared a video of the podcaster on her X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

"Bathi (they say) he walks like Cupcake, now I can't unsee it," she captioned the clip.

In the clip, the podcaster is seen walking the red carpet at the recent SAMA (South African Music Awards).

Reactions to the podcaster's clip

@khethiii_m said:

"Dresses and walks like him, yoh."

@LeoBlaq27 replied

"He walks like Cupcake."

@Rae_laughs wrote:

"Why is he walking like Cyril Ramaphosa?"

@don_Q_xote reacted:

"God hates this guy; he gave him all the worst features."

@Lethuletts said:

"This can't be the same n*gga who body shames people on a podcast?"

@WasOnce_Skinny replied:

"Imagine being this young and walking like a 73-year-old Cyril Ramaphosa."

@_ThoughtsStream wrote:

"This guy is ugly asf. How does he confidently rate people on that podcast, looking like that?"

@BoogieHarrySA wrote:

"The way people are going at Thakgi’s looks is insane. Well, he always bashes people for their looks as they say, 'Don’t cast a stone if you stay in a glass house'."

@Flex_LSG responded:

"We stand with our Piano Pulse Cupcake in these difficult times. Keep rocking them, chief!"

@lu_luleka replied:

"This is the same dude who talks sh*t about other people on a podcast? The audacity of this old man."

@pholoba_online commented:

I hate podcasts and influencer culture. We have no business knowing such people even exist."

@PapieJacobson replied:

"This can't be the same guy who talks about 'downgrades'."

@yourfavPhilly said

"Lomfana is slowly becoming a large moc, I agree with Mafisoso, Llmfana yis'dudla," (the boy is overweight).

@SakiSoulM reacted:

"Kare bo malome bale ba dulang bale busy ba dira di up and down ko manyalong le di family event."

@MiSoul_FX wrote:

"Bro got that 'Matamela Walk'."

@nicholasX_jnr replied:

"Bro has Pres. Cyril's walk."

@TheeBLCKBARBI said:

"Why does he walk like Cupcake?

Thakgi is compared to Cyril Ramaphosa. CyrilRamaphosa

