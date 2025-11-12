Hosts of 'Piano Pulse' dissected rapper Reason's, or Sizwe Alakine's, alleged career lull with brutal honesty, questioning his lack of promotional posters and gig bookings

Thakgi led the charge, joking about Reason's need for gig bookings

Social media erupted with laughter and defenses, as viewers speculated Reason would "moer" the podcasters in response

In a teaser clip that has already racked up over 210,000 views, the 'Piano Pulse' podcast delivered a no-holds-barred roast of South African rap veteran Sizwe Alakine, better known as Reason, who recently flirted with his girlfriend online, received the jabs from one of the hosts, Thakgi.

Airing as a preview for Tuesday's full episode at 3pm on YouTube, the segment featured hosts Thakgi, Sfiso, and Mars trading barbs about the rapper's recent invisibility in the industry spotlight. Absent from the studio, Reason became the unwitting star of the conversation, with the trio unpacking his booking woes, promotional droughts.

Thakgi and Reason's beef

The "Thakgi and Reason" beef was a public dispute that occurred on Thakgi's podcast when Reason fiercely defended Gigi Lamayne after Thakgi made a comment about her.

The beef was triggered by Thakgi's controversial comparison of Gigi Lamayne, whose recent Halloween outfit caused a buzz online, to Reason's baby mama, which led to a heated exchange where Reason defended Lamayne against what he saw as a disrespectful comment.

The disagreement stemmed from a segment on Thakgi's podcast, where he reportedly suggested that Gigi Lamayne was a "downgrade" from Reason's baby mama.

Reason defended Gigi Lamayne during the exchange.

The incident sparked debate online, with some viewers agreeing with Reason's defense and others supporting Thakgi's comments or questioning the nature of the podcast.

The recent jabs have social media talking

The teaser's drop has lit up X, @Gajeni quipped:

"Buka iChillers punch imenzen."

@Donwizardd shared a meme, writing:

"Reason hurt by the cold truth on the way to #PianoPulse."

@Larry_TMM declared:

"Mars is really handling Sfiso for us."

Defenders rallied too: @mn_terror predicted:

"Sizwe is gonna moer this guy."

@_ShaunKeyz echoed:

"They will moer this guy."

@King_Q_95 threw shade back at Sfiso:

"Grootman endala calling kids 'Madafakha' ngeke khehla. That ninja should be ashamed."

@29Bagzz raised an eyebrow at Sfiso's anecdotes, noting:

"Sfiso said his wife is way younger than him he can’t reveal her age? I hope she’s not a minor."

@Bobby_InjaR critiqued the vulgarity:

"When Sfiso says 'madafakha', it sounds vulgar. He should just leave this to the kids."

Sizwe Alakine previously defended his girlfriend from Thakgi's comments. Images: reasonhd_, thakgiabhorshumans, gigi_lamayne. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

'Piano Pulse' is often under fire for presenters' comments

As with many of its counterparts since the advent of podcasting, 'Piano Pulse' has been in quite a lot of trouble for its on-air comments. Briefly News previously reported that a South African artist who was discussed on the platform had clapped back at the presenters.

Mzansi, however, found fault with the artist's clap back, with many saying that it was unnecessary.

