Phindile Makamu’s post reflects on her days cleaning toilets in South Africa while holding an impressive academic record, showing resilience and humility

Her story highlights the growing trend of South Africans moving abroad for better opportunities and the perseverance required to succeed far from home

The viral post resonated with people who have faced similar struggles, inspiring admiration for her work ethic, determination, and motivational outlook

Many viewers were encouraged to rethink the value of hard work, celebrate personal victories, and embrace a journey that prioritises growth, positivity, and dignity over societal judgment.

On 29 January 2026, Phindile Makamu shared a photo on Facebook reflecting on her life in South Africa before moving to Korea. The image showed her cleaning bathrooms during her earlier years, even though she had a degree with 14 distinctions. Phindile’s post explained that she never felt ashamed of her work and emphasised that everyone should focus on their own journey without the pressure of proving themselves. She shared this as part of a broader reflection on how far she has come, aiming to inspire others to value perseverance and positivity.

Her story also sheds light on a growing trend of South Africans moving abroad for better opportunities. Many talented individuals leave the country to pursue careers that offer stability, growth, or simply the chance to live in a different environment. Phindile wrote:

"Just in case you thought you could shame me, wanted to remind you that I am the same Phindile Makamu who cleaned toilets without shame, while I had a degree and academic record that had 14 distinctions. I have been through so much, and one of my takeaways was that you should do you and never feel the need to prove anything- go according to your pace because in the end, he who laughs last, laughs best!"

From cleaning toilets to teaching abroad

The post quickly captured attention and went viral as South Africans related to Phindile Makamu’s journey of hustling, overcoming challenges, and moving forward with dignity. Comments and shares reflected admiration for her honesty, work ethic, and the motivational message she conveyed. Her throwback photo reminded viewers of the everyday struggles many young South Africans face, resonating particularly with those who have worked multiple jobs or sacrificed comfort for future success.

Viewers responded with a mix of inspiration and reflection, recognising the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve one’s goals. The story encouraged discussions about the sacrifices made by South Africans who move abroad, the pride in humble beginnings, and the importance of celebrating small victories on the path to greater achievements. Her post was seen as a call for empathy, self-respect, and positivity in the face of life’s challenges.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Golekane Setshedi wrote:

"He who laughs last, laughs the best."

Precious Koketso wrote:

"Why am I chopping onions?"

Tudu Morwadia Dichaba wrote:

"I loved you here when you used to drink Dragon daily, yoh Phindile Makamu usuka kude girl."

Nonkululeko Mabena wrote:

"Girl, I learned something from you today"

Gugu Ntuli wrote:

"I always use you as an example, my son is doing grade 12 and just stressed about life after Matric… It’s not about where you are now but about where you're going."

Goitsimang Lydiaa wrote:

"I have like few weeks since I followed you, I think it was after 'motho wao wa mo train', I was like this girl is so fun."

