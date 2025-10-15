A South African woman’s post from South Korea sparked laughter and reflection after showing her new iPhone safely delivered to her doorstep

South Africans were left both amused and thoughtful after a woman shared how her iPhone was safely left at her door in Korea, sparking conversations about safety and trust abroad.

Phindile Makamu, a South African woman living in South Korea, shared a viral Facebook post on 14 October 2025 that had Mzansi both amazed and amused. In her post, she revealed that her new iPhone 17 had been delivered straight to her door while she was at work, and to her surprise, it was still waiting there when she returned home. Phindile mentioned that after nearly two years in Korea, she still couldn’t believe how safe the country was. The post, which included photos of her phone left at her doorstep and still sealed in its box, sparked a lively discussion about safety, convenience, and the stark difference in delivery experiences between South Africa and abroad. She wrote:

“I have been in Korea for almost 2 years now, but I still can’t fathom how safe it is. Apple delivered my iPhone 17 this morning at my door & I came back from work to find it waiting for me.”

Phindile Makamu's Facebook post gave South Africans a glimpse into the lifestyle differences that exist in other parts of the world. Many were stunned that such trust-based systems could function without worry, while others joked about what would happen if the same thing occurred back home. Phindile’s reflection on her experience abroad also opened a conversation about the cultural values around honesty and public safety in different countries. Living overseas often gives people a new perspective, and her post captured that perfectly. The small but meaningful things that remind you how different life can be outside Mzansi.

Safety and convenience spark online buzz

Within just a day, Phindile’s post received over 1,000 reactions and hundreds of comments as users flooded her timeline to share their thoughts. Some praised the level of safety in South Korea, while others playfully imagined how quickly such a delivery would disappear if left unattended in South Africa. The story quickly spread beyond her circle, being reshared on local pages that highlight South Africans abroad, further fuelling discussions about everyday life overseas.

Many South Africans found her story both funny and thought-provoking. For some, it was a moment of laughter over the contrast in lifestyles, and for others, it was a gentle reminder of the progress needed to create safer communities at home. Her post became more than a funny observation; it turned into a relatable conversation about safety, trust, and the experiences of South Africans living abroad.

Mzansi reacted to Korea's safety

Phindile Makamu said:

“Ko Pitori ne e tlo utswa ke motho wa delivery. Ne a tlo e beya, a tseya picture after ae tseya gape.”

Snezzy Mafungwase MaMlilo-Nciki commented:

“Perks of living in some Asian countries. I go jogging at 11 pm, without fear of being mugged here in the Middle East.”

Monareng Masete wrote:

“Imagine comparing Pitori (a city) to Korea (a country). Every country is safe and not safe. There are safe and unsafe areas. Many areas of SA this would have happened too, in fact, certain places of Pretoria too. No country is perfect. You are just in a safe area in Korea… simple. Now, y'all can attack me.”

Amon Mahole Mohale said:

“Where there's money, there's safest… Why would one steal if they have?”

Avi Piyarilal commented:

“Also, South Africa, very safe. Got my court order delivered, and it was still at my door when I got home.”

Masego Derulo wrote:

“Two years ago, I was in Beijing, China. I ordered some gadgets and they were delivered two days before I got back to my hotel room. Guess what? I got them there by the door. Some countries are very safe.”

Mojela Moleboheng Mjeluu said:

“And then there is Durban, where you wash your clothes and leave them on the line. Two minutes later, when you come outside, the other clothes are missing on the line, as wet as they are.”

Manna Mohlakola added:

“That's what I love about Japan, too! You can take a walk at 2 am, no stress. I wish I could take this safety back to my home country with me!”

