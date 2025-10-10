A South African woman’s grocery haul worth R220 left people amazed as she revealed a surprising list of food items bought on a tight budget

The TikTok post quickly went viral as users compared prices and shared frustration over rising grocery costs in South Africa

Many felt that the video captured the reality of living in a tough economy while also inspiring some to search for smarter shopping deals

South Africans were left surprised after a woman’s R220 grocery haul showed that affordable food shopping was still possible in today’s tough economy.

A trending TikTok post about the R220 grocery haul caught social media attention and encouraged South Africans to rethink shopping habits. Image: @keepinupwithkamo

On 9 October 2025, TikTok user @keepinupwithkamo posted a video that had South Africans talking. The creator shared what she managed to buy for only R220, listing a range of items that seemed almost impossible to get at that price in today’s economy. Filmed in a local store, her video showed a mix of food essentials and treats, from fish fingers, couscous, and oats to snacks, wors, mince, and canned goods. The post quickly sparked debate about how much groceries now cost in South Africa under what she referred to as 'Cyril’s economy.'

The video struck a chord because many viewers related to the ongoing struggle of stretching limited budgets amid rising living costs. It reminded people of how much food inflation had changed the way households shopped. The creator’s ability to get that amount of food for R220 made others curious about where she shopped and how she found such deals. In a time when many South Africans were cutting back, this video felt like a small win for those trying to make their money go further each month.

Groceries highlight South Africa’s cost crisis

Within just one day, the TikTok post gained over 1,200 likes and more than 500 comments. Viewers couldn’t believe that a full grocery haul like that could cost so little, and many said they would try to shop more strategically after watching. The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, with people comparing prices in different areas and sharing their own grocery experiences. Some users expressed shock, while others joked that the deal must have come from another planet given current food prices.

In the comments, South Africans expressed mixed feelings, some felt encouraged to hunt for better bargains, while others felt frustrated about how quickly prices had risen elsewhere. Many agreed that the video highlighted just how hard it had become to afford groceries and questioned whether prices were fair across all retailers. The conversation quickly evolved from one viral video into a broader reflection of South Africa’s economic reality and daily struggle with affordability.

A South African woman stood in her kitchen showing her affordable grocery haul filled with food essentials and snacks. Image: @keepinupwithkamo

Here's how Mzansi reacted

Kayode Ngcobo said:

“Clearly we’re in separate economies… where did you say yours is? I’d like to come there.”

Mulweli Mphephu commented:

“Girl, I think you placed the comma in the wrong position there. 😭 There’s no way.”

Keoratile Nyauza said:

“There’s no way; from the meat alone I immediately said no. 😭”

happiness wrote:

“In which cupcakes economy? Clearly I’m in the wrong one. 😭😭”

James Major commented:

“After you used all your Pick n Pay savings because they notified you it’s about to expire; you paid 219.43.”

BIG MAC commented:

“That’s not R219.43; never in this day and age.”

Shanice Van Rooyen wrote:

“R219 monthly instalment?”

KING RICKY said:

“Was the R219,43 the bribe to pass security? 😳”

