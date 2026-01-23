A Johannesburg woman shared a video from the memorial service of 17-year-old Thomas Sithole Junior

The video showed images of the young boy being displayed on a presentation screen at the front of the church

Thomas went missing on 9 January 2026 after going on a boat cruise with friends, and his body was found on 12 January

A young boy who drowned in the Vaal dam, and a woman standing in front of a tree in a Joburg community. Images: busisiwemotati0/TikTok and EMPeterTeixeira/Facebook

A heartbreaking video from the memorial service of a 17-year-old boy who drowned in the Vaal River has left South Africans emotional. TikToker @busisiwemotati0, a woman based in Johannesburg, shared a video on 22 January 2026 with the caption:

"And in my silence, I'm always thinking about you. Goodnight little one…I'll love you forever💔🕊️"

The video shows a recording the memorial service of Thomas Sithole Junior, who recently passed away in the Vaal dam. Images of the young boy are shown on a presentation screen at the front of the church, with different scenes of him with friends, with family, as a young child and as a toddler.

Many who knew Thomas attended the memorial service. It's quite a sad moment as the people continually wipe away their tears as different images of Thomas pop up on the screen. The woman shared the video with a text overlay that states:

"We will carry you in our hearts forever. We will honour you not only because of how you left but also because of how beautifully you lived. Rest in peace Thomas Sithole Junior."

What happened to Thomas Sithole Junior?

Thomas Sithole Junior was a 17-year-old from Sebokeng whose body was found in the Vaal River on 12 January 2026. He had been reported missing just three days earlier after going on a boat cruise with friends on 9 January and falling off the boat.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi mourns with the family

Social media users mourned the young boy and shared their support on TikTok user @busisiwemotati0's video:

@Poplar 🇿🇦 wrote:

"This boy doesn't give me rest, when you have empathy and his story touches you. But he is bigger than even beyond the grave... Fight Thomas 🙏🏾"

@BeTheVibe!!🌍 said:

"Thomas, 😭... A stranger to me, but your story touched my mother's heart 😭 It's soooooooo difficult to say 'rest in peace' 😭"

@LeloS🌧️ commented:

"I can't hold myself 😭😭😭"

@Nawaal / Noelene shared:

"Fly with the Angels my Son. My heart is broken. 😞😞😞👏"

@Breeze added:

"Someone will say something. It's a matter of time. Keep on pushing for the truth!"

@candice stated:

"Me too I so love him. I don't know him but as I was looking at his videos he was such a happy soul."

