GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has indicated that he may contest the city’s top job again, this time under his own party’s banner.
Mashaba eyes Johannesburg mayoral position
Mashaba said he had not ruled out standing as Johannesburg mayor if ActionSA fails to identify a candidate of the calibre of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya. He made the remarks during a media briefing at Parliament on Thursday, 15 January 2026.
His possible return to the mayoral race would place him in direct competition with Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille, whom Mashaba accused of having played a role in his departure from the DA in 2019. He described her as a “dark force” and alleged she had contributed to his political exit.
Mashaba said that during his three-year tenure as Johannesburg mayor, he had begun dismantling corruption within the city council. He added that political opponents had underestimated him, including Zille, whom he claimed had plotted his removal through secret meetings.
Assessing potential candidates
He said his political background as a trader had enabled him to gather information and become aware of those meetings, adding that he found it troubling that the person he accused of undermining him was now positioned as a mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.
Mashaba said ActionSA was still assessing potential candidates to contest the city, but added that he would make himself available if the party required him to do so. He said an announcement on the party’s mayoral candidate would be made sometime in February, should he be selected. He added that Johannesburg’s effective functioning was critical to the country’s overall performance, saying South Africa could not work if the city failed to operate optimally.
South Africans weigh in
Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Mashaba said.
@intrepidesigner said:
"Let him try. He needs to know the reality that Twitter ranting does not convert 2% hoodwinks into 51% popular vote."
@CoJMiracles said:
"He started really strong with good principles, but it all fell flat eventually."
@frikcharles4 said:
"He is lying to himself."
@solomzimbobo1 said:
"Mashaba is not smart."
