Herman Mashaba considers running for Johannesburg mayor under ActionSA

The ActionSA leader accuses Helen Zille of undermining him during his previous tenure as mayor

His possible return to the mayoral race would place him in direct competition with Zille

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mashaba said his party is currently looking at suitable candidates to run in the city. Image: ActionSA/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has indicated that he may contest the city’s top job again, this time under his own party’s banner.

Mashaba eyes Johannesburg mayoral position

Mashaba said he had not ruled out standing as Johannesburg mayor if ActionSA fails to identify a candidate of the calibre of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya. He made the remarks during a media briefing at Parliament on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

His possible return to the mayoral race would place him in direct competition with Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille, whom Mashaba accused of having played a role in his departure from the DA in 2019. He described her as a “dark force” and alleged she had contributed to his political exit.

Mashaba said that during his three-year tenure as Johannesburg mayor, he had begun dismantling corruption within the city council. He added that political opponents had underestimated him, including Zille, whom he claimed had plotted his removal through secret meetings.

Assessing potential candidates

He said his political background as a trader had enabled him to gather information and become aware of those meetings, adding that he found it troubling that the person he accused of undermining him was now positioned as a mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Mashaba said ActionSA was still assessing potential candidates to contest the city, but added that he would make himself available if the party required him to do so. He said an announcement on the party’s mayoral candidate would be made sometime in February, should he be selected. He added that Johannesburg’s effective functioning was critical to the country’s overall performance, saying South Africa could not work if the city failed to operate optimally.

Mashaba believes he’s been underestimated by his political rivals. Image: ActionSA/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Mashaba said.

@intrepidesigner said:

"Let him try. He needs to know the reality that Twitter ranting does not convert 2% hoodwinks into 51% popular vote."

@CoJMiracles said:

"He started really strong with good principles, but it all fell flat eventually."

@frikcharles4 said:

"He is lying to himself."

@solomzimbobo1 said:

"Mashaba is not smart."

Mashaba slams Joburg’s plan to negotiate with occupants of hijacked buildings

In another article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the City of Johannesburg’s plan to negotiate with occupants of hijacked buildings, arguing that the proposal is impractical and unlikely to succeed.

MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku says engaging tenants could help address ownership disputes, unpaid rates, and maintenance challenges amid a shortage of alternative accommodation.

Source: Briefly News