ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the City of Johannesburg’s plan to negotiate with occupants of hijacked buildings, arguing that the proposal is impractical and unlikely to succeed

MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku says engaging tenants could help address ownership disputes, unpaid rates, and maintenance challenges amid a shortage of alternative accommodation

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions online, as the city intensifies raids on hijacked buildings

Johannesburg MMC for Safety and Security Dr Mgcini Tshwaku during a raid.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the City of Johannesburg’s proposed approach to addressing the inner-city crisis, particularly its plan to negotiate with occupants living in hijacked buildings.

Mashaba shared his objections on his X (formerly Twitter) account, describing the proposal by Johannesburg MMC for Safety and Security, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, as “good only on paper” and unlikely to succeed in practice.

Tshwaku explains his engagement with tenants in hijacked buildings

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Tshwaku responded to public questions about the city’s next steps following recent raids on hijacked buildings in the CBD.

He stated that the city had conducted several raids and was compelled to reassess its approach due to persistent challenges. According to Tshwaku, the primary issue is the lack of alternative accommodation for displaced occupants, compounded by difficulties in tracing the lawful owners of hijacked buildings.

“We decided to interview some of the people living in these buildings to understand their situation,

“ Many said they had been approaching the city for some time because, after the owners left, they wanted to take over responsibility and pay the rates. However, ownership disputes over rate accounts made this impossible," he explained.

Tshwaku said he asked residents whether they would be willing to pay rent and municipal rates, to which a significant number responded positively, citing that many of them were employed.

“I told them I would engage the city to see if we could create a facility that allows them to pay rent. From there, we could establish a system to maintain the buildings properly,” he said.

He acknowledged the severe national backlog in providing alternative accommodation and suggested that this approach could form part of a broader solution.

Mixed reactions on social media

Tshwaku’s comments sparked widespread debate on social media, with users expressing both scepticism and cautious support.

@rashid_kay asked:

"Do you know that sometimes one apartment is divided into many compartments to accommodate more people in an overcrowded environment? How do you plan to solve that problem?"

@shosbu remarked:

"Let me get this right, are you negotiating with thugs, with people who are in the country illegally, which itself is a crime?"

@Mtika36101742 said:

"Those who disagree with this plan, what's your alternative? The city is always taken to court, wasting money and years on court cases. The city is trying to get rid of criminality and restore order to the city. The plan isn't perfect, but it's worth trying out at least."

biafra_hausa commented:

"MTshwaku is once again engaged in an illegal act. The MMC is not empowered to make this decision. A hijacked building is a crime scene & legal actions must be taken - not "creative ways". Also, most of these buildings are structurally compromised."

@tumelokh stated:

"Good initial step for a bigger strategy. For example, once they agree to cooperate, the city can then go on to install cameras & biometrics. Those who are in trouble with the law will leave; & those who stay will be profiled & later processed with ease."

Herman Mashaba slammed Joburg's plan to negotiate with occupants of hijacked buildings.

Illegal chicken farm uncovered during raid

During one of the inner-city raids on 23 December 2025, Tshwaku also uncovered an illegal chicken farming operation inside a hijacked building. In a video shared on his X account, the MMC is seen entering a makeshift chicken coop and questioning a man believed to be either the owner or a worker. The man reportedly said he was Zimbabwean. Tshwaku informed him that keeping chickens in such unsanitary conditions was illegal and called on authorities to impound the animals. The discovery highlighted the range of illegal activities taking place inside hijacked buildings.

Tshwaku has intensified raids in downtown Johannesburg as part of efforts to address hijacked buildings and criminal activity, particularly following the fatal shooting of DJ Warras. The DJ was shot outside a CBD building where his security company had been contracted to provide services.

