Gareth Cliff reacted to KwaZulu-Natal topping 2025 matric pass rate.

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has weighed in on South Africa’s historic matric pass rate. Cliff also reacted to KwaZulu-Natal being the province with the highest matric pass rate.

On 12 January 2025, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube reported that the class of 2025 achieved an official pass rate of 88%, up slightly from 87.3% in 2024, marking the highest matric pass rate in the country’s history.

What did Gareth Cliff say about SA’s historic 88% matric pass rate?

During an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show that aired on Friday, 16 January 2026, Gareth Cliff weighed in on the country’s highest matric pass rate to date. He downplayed the significance of the pass rate, citing the lowering of standards and how 35% is now considered a pass, echoing the same sentiments as BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane.

“Apparently, the matric class of 2025 got 88% overall pass rate. That's pretty high. It hasn't been that high for a long time. The pass rate is 35%. Exactly. If you get if you get 35%, well done, you dunce, you got through South African school,” Cliff said.

Gareth Cliff questions KwaZulu-Natal's high pass rate

Later during the episode, the former Idols SA judge weighed in on KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) being the province with the highest matric pass rate in South Africa for the class of 2025. He said that KZN securing the most passes also raised eyebrows regarding the statistics.

“But anyway, it's up from 87.3%, not that much better, but that was 2024. KwaZulu-Natal is the top-performing province. Now, this is where I start to like go mmm don't know about that. Yeah, apparently, they got 90.6% pass rate in KZN. I don't know. I'm just thinking that's probably nonsense. Am I wrong?” Cliff added.

Gareth Cliff dismissed KwaZulu-Natal's 2025 matric pass rate.

Cliff’s co-host, Leigh-Ann Mol, light-heartedly suggested why KZN had the highest pass rate. She joked that it had something to do with the hard-ships the province had previously faced.

“Well, the province has faced a lot of challenges. Perhaps these people are like hardening up and becoming really resilient,” she joked.

Watch the full episode of The Gareth Cliff Show below:

