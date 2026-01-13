Build One South Africa (BOSA) has disputed the government’s announced 88% matric pass rate

The party says hundreds of thousands of learners are lost between Grades 10 and 12 and has called for scrapping the 30% pass mark in favour of a 50% minimum

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane’s criticism has sparked widespread debate online over whether South Africa’s education system is improving or masking deeper failures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane has publicly challenged the announced 88% matric pass rate. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG-Build One South Africa (BOSA) has challenged the official figures for South Africa’s matric results, claiming the true pass rate is just 54.7%, far below the government’s announced 88%.

On 12 January 2025, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube reported that the Class of 2025 achieved an official pass rate of 88%, up slightly from 87.3% in 2024, marking the highest matric pass rate in the country’s history.However, BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons argued that the figures are misleading and fail to reflect the true state of the education system.

“Of the 1,250,791 learners who started Grade 1 in 2014, only 684,640 wrote matric full-time and passed in 2025,” Solomons said. “This means more than 566,000 learners never reached matric, placing the real pass rate at a concerning 54.7%.”

BOSA highlighted that the largest dropout occurs between Grades 10 and 12, largely driven by poverty, which forces many learners to leave school in search of work to support their families.

Solomons called for urgent reforms, including scrapping the 30% pass mark in favour of a 50% minimum, arguing that higher standards would set clearer expectations and expose the system’s shortcomings.

Mmusi Maimane weighs in.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane also criticised the 88% pass rate, arguing that allowing a 30% pass mark reflects a culture of mediocrity. In a post on X, Maimane detailed what he described as deep-rooted failures within South Africa’s education system, and said that the true pass is 54.7%.

His comments sparked intense debate online, with social media users weighing in on whether the country’s education outcomes are genuinely improving.

Social media reactions

@FloPitse said:

“I agree with you @MmusiMaimane. Keep fighting for our future leaders. We can’t accept 30%, it must be 50%.”

@nicovddussen commented:

“If the 30% is not negotiable, start with bachelor’s passes: all subjects at least 50%.”

@Spade37295887 stated:

“Even if you increase it to 50%, it won’t increase unemployment. Universities still take students with higher marks. Often it’s only one or two subjects passed at 30%.”

@sandla said:

“You’re only thinking about yourself and kids in expensive schools. What happens to thousands of learners that the system you want would leave behind?”

@Floyd_Themba01 commented:

“The real crisis isn’t the 30% pass rate, it’s an education system producing certificates with no futures. TVET colleges and skills training must lead.”

Department of Education announced that the class of 2024 achieved a 88% pass rate. Image: @DBE_SA/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News articles on matric results

Briefly News previously reported that just after midnight on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, KwaZulu-Natal’s Class of 2025 gathered at eGarage in F Section, Umlazi, to celebrate the release of their results. A video shared by Gagasi FM on TikTok showed learners paging through newspapers and checking exam numbers as results went live. The event formed part of the annual Gagasi FM Matric Results Vigil, celebrating perseverance and achievement. KwaZulu-Natal led the country with a 90.60% pass rate, followed by the Free State, Gauteng, North West, and the Western Cape.

In another story, South African actress Kgomotso Christopher celebrated her daughter, Larona Jewel Christopher’s, outstanding matric results. Larona earned six distinctions in her 2025 exams, drawing praise from fans and fellow celebrities on social media.

Meanwhile, Ethan Naicker from Port Shepstone Secondary School gained national recognition after being interviewed by e-TV for his exceptional performance. In the interview, Naicker credited his success to family support and spoke about his plans, revealing he is leaning towards studying medicine.

Source: Briefly News