South African actress Kgomotso Christopher recently praised her daughter, Larona Jewel Christopher, who passed grade 12

The actress recently celebrated her school's matric dance and shared videos on her Instagram

Christopher congratulated her baby girl, and South Africans joined in the celebration on social media this week

'Generations: The Legacy' Actress Kgomotso Christopher Reacts to Daughter Larona's Matric Results

Source: Instagram

Popular Generations: The Legacy actress Kgomotso Christopher recently commented on her daughter, Larona Jewel Christopher's matric results on social media.

The former Isidingo and Scandal! actress previously gushed over Larona, who looked stunning at her matric dance.

Christopher's daughter, who previously appeared on eTV's soapie Scandal! had social media buzzing on Monday when she passed grade 12 with flying colours. /

Social media user @vutivi_m shared on her X account on Monday, 12 January 2026, that the star's daughter, Larona Christopher, achieved 6 distinctions for her 2026 matric results.

The actress replied: "Thank you so much. We are so proud of her! Congratulations to my Alma Mater @StMarysWaverley. Class of 2025!! Indeed, my “little” one, Larona Lehakwe, outdid herself. Hard work pays off, and God is good."

The former Legacy actress also shared a video on her Instagram Story on Monday, 12 January 2026, singing to her daughter and congratulating her with champagne and flowers.

Social media users react to the actress's daughter's grade 12 results

@mbele_lnb replied:

'Congratulations, KG. I remember your “little” one at 4, wearing baby pearls and carrying a toy iron as a fashion accessory - a quirky and fiercely independent girl. Those are the traits of a fertile mind and super intelligence. A true St. Mary’s young woman. Onwards and upwards."

The actress replied to Mbele's post and said:

"Thank you so much, fellow alum, for your kind words. We are immensely proud of her. She’s now officially also an Old St. Mary’s Girl... time really flew by, sis. We are grateful."

@wesleyf17134866 wrote:

"Where does time go?"

@Serati_p reacted:

"My girl! @laronajewel Super proud of you! Congratulations 💕🌸."

St Mary School congratulates grade 12 students

The prestigious all-girls high school also congratulated its grade 12 learners on Instagram for passing matric with flying colours.

"Congratulations to the 12 girls who achieved 6 distinctions each – a fantastic achievement to be proud of!"

The school also announced that it achieved a 100% pass rate, with 99% of its matric learners obtaining distinctions, and 99% passing with a bachelor's degree qualification.

"St Mary’s School’s consistently outstanding matriculation results reflect the commitment to excellence by both the girls and the teaching staff. Join us in congratulating the matric class of 2025!," wrote the school on social media.

