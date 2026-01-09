Netflix South Africa excitedly announced their new show, Yoh! Bestie, which will premiere in February 2026

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed that this new show is a sequel to Yoh! Christmas

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the new show that will premiere soon

Netflix South Africa has announced a new show. Image: @katlego.lebogang

Source: Instagram

The year 2026 has just begun, and Netflix South Africa is armed and ready to keep their subscribers glued to their couches and screens, as they have introduced a new show which will premiere in February.

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, the popular award-winning entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently shared on his X (former Twitter) page that Netflix series Yoh! Christmas was getting a sequel titled, Yoh! Bestie, which will premiere on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Macdonald further mentioned that the show will star the two main cast members from Yoh! Christmas, Katlego Lebogang, and Siya Sepotokele. This announcement came after it was revealed that the biggest reality TV show, Love Is Blind, was also coming to Mzansi.

Jabu wrote:

"Yoh! Christmas is getting a sequel titled ‘Yoh! Bestie,' starring Katlego Lebogang and Siya Sepotokele. Premiering on Netflix on 6 February 2026, the film follows Thando and Charles as unresolved feelings resurface ahead of a destination wedding in Knysna, blending romance, friendship, and emotional tension."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the new show

Shortly after the new show was announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@justrap said:

"Nah! It's an obvious script, can't we get something exorbitant."

@pearl_nontokozo wrote:

"Finally, I can't wait to know who the guy was at the door."

@radfemmeenby1 responded:

"Finally! But these 2 disappointed me by not getting together. I can't believe he slept with her sister."

@Litha_Lethu11 replied:

"They had crazy chemistry, I thought they’d end up together."

@mohohlo_lerato mentioned:

"Finally. They left us hanging."

@Zamazizi commented:

"I loved this 😍. I hope it's as amazing as Yoh Christmas."

