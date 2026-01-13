Nonku Williams could barely contain her excitement and pride as she celebrated her daughter's latest achievement

This comes after the matric results were released, to which Nothile revealed that she passed with flying colours

Her achievement was met with cheer and congratulations from her mother's followers and celebrity friends, who praised her on a job well done

Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter's matric achievement. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is a proud mom after learning about her daughter Nothile's matric results shortly after they were released.

On Monday, 12 January 2025, the former reality TV personality took to her Instagram page with a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her firstborn, whose contact is listed as "My Only Daughter."

The conversation captured a moment of pure triumph as Nothile messaged her mother in all caps, ecstatically revealing her results - a bachelor's pass and two distinctions.

"I got two distinctions and a bachelor's pass."

Reacting to the message, Nonku expressed pride in her daughter and praised God for making it all possible.

"Beyond proud of my daughter, @williamsnothile, for passing her matric with two distinctions and a Bachelor’s pass! All glory to God - with Him, all things are possible. His guidance made this journey beautiful."

The news of her daughter’s matric success is yet another milestone for Nonku, who has frequently shared her pride in her daughter’s growth - most notably her spiritual journey, highlighted by a moving sermon she once delivered in church.

As she prepares for the journey ahead, the sky is the limit for Nothile as she takes the first steps toward realising her dreams with the support of her doting mother and family, carrying her through.

See Nonku Williams' post below.

Social media reacts to Nothile Williams' achievement

The online community of Nonku's fans and celebrity friends erupted in cheer as they celebrated Nothile's matric pass. Read some of their comments below.

Reality TV star and businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo said:

"Well done to our baby girl."

ayah_mthembu_ praised Nonku Williams:

"Well done to your girl. You’ve done a stellar job raising her, mummy."

mologadi_hazel cheered:

"Congratulations to Nothile."

sandraandrews9087 added:

"Congratulations, daughter. Your future is bright."

pale_palulu gushed over Nonku Williams:

"You are such an amazing mother. Wow, congratulations to her."

otsile_huma celebrated:

"Well done, baby girl! So proud of you."

i_amthankfulgrateful commented:

"Well done, girl, you represented us well. Keep it up and enjoy varsity. Wow, congratulations, what an achievement!"

Scores of followers flooded the post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the hard work that led to Nothile's impressive results. Beyond just celebrating her distinctions, many users offered heartfelt praise to Nonku for raising a focused young lady.

