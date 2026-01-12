A woman recently opened up about her experience with reality TV star Angel Ndlela

The content creator revealed in a lengthy video about being tormented by Ndlela, who allegedly used her influence and "rich kid" status to manipulate others

This comes as Angel faces a wave of backlash over her actions on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

An alleged varsity mate spoke out about being bullied by Angel Ndlela.

The backlash surrounding Angel Ndlela's conduct on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reached a fever pitch after an alleged victim of her "mean girl" behaviour shared her experience with the reality TV star.

The former Real Housewives of Durban is facing a massive wave of criticism for bullying and talking down on her cast-mate Christal Kay in the latest episodes of Ultimate Girls Trip.

While her conduct sparked widespread concern and criticism from both the public and her peers, content creator Mandisa Shozi maintains that this behaviour is nothing new, noting that Angel was exactly the same a decade ago.

Speaking in a TikTok video on 10 January 2026, Shozi explained her history with Angel, claiming they attended university together at Howard College and lived in the same accommodation with other girls.

She highlighted that Angel, who comes from a privileged background, often had a group of people around her and used her "rich kid" status to her advantage.

"She made it known to everyone that she was rich. Wherever she went, she wanted a crew to show people what it's like for rich kids."

Mandisa recalled an incident that continues to haunt her. She reveals that during their schooling days, Angel was gifted an Audi car for her 21st birthday and went to celebrate with her friends and housemates, but did not invite her.

Days later, during a phone call with her mother, Mandisa claims Angel interrupted her twice, stating that she was "summoning her" to her bedroom.

"I ignored her the first time around until she returned, saying, 'Did you not hear me calling you?' Even my mom asked who that was, I told her I have to go, I'll call her back."

She revealed that she was confronted by Angel and their housemates, during which Angel claimed that Mandisa was after one of the girls' boyfriends.

Not only that, but Angel slammed Mandisa for not congratulating her on her car, to which Mandisa highlighted that she was neither told about the car nor invited to the celebration.

"I didn't invite you because you're jealous," she quoted Angel.

Mandisa Shozi claims Angel Ndlela bullied her mercilessly and disrespected her parents during their time in varsity.

The confrontation allegedly escalated to Angel poking the content creator's head in a similar manner to how Minnie Ntuli had done to Londie London. Mandisa claims that Angel labelled her poor and accused her parents of not working as hard as hers, and claimed that she was envious of her.

"She told me that I would never amount to anything. That's the trauma I still have, that girl insulted my parents. I lost my dad when I was five years old."

Mandisa mentioned that watching Angel on television triggered her. She went on to reveal that the TV star would often bully her on campus with her posse and make comments about her.

"She made me feel like an outcast. I was always by myself at the house. I will never forgive her for what she said about my parents. Even when I work, I try to work as hard as I can because I always hear her voice telling me that I would never amount to anything."

Her statements come as the country continues to debate the toxic "mean girl" culture portrayed in reality television, with many viewers calling for accountability. Mandisa’s story added fuel to the fire, shifting the narrative from scripted drama to a serious discussion about the long-term psychological impact of bullying.

As the video gained traction, social media users flooded the comments with support for Shozi, while simultaneously demanding that Ndlela be held responsible for her alleged past and present actions.

Watch Mandisa Shozi's video below.

Social media reacts to Mandisa Shozi's story

As Mandisa Shozi’s TikTok video went viral, the comment section became a space for both solidarity and outrage, with others tagging Showmax and demanding that Angel be removed from the show.

mokoenap961 said:

"Angel has a pattern of disrespecting older people. How can you just comment about someone's parents when you don't even know them? She insulted and threatened to physically assault someone's mother (Crystal) on TV."

Mathapelo_Se was shocked:

"Angel, your sins are too many."

Tha_Cise demanded:

"Wow. Get that person off our screens, @ShowmaxOnline!"

The online community criticised Angel Ndlela's "mean girl" behaviour, with some calling for her removal from 'The Real Housewives' franchise.

rachelmag03 called out Angel Ndlela:

"She's a big bully. No real achievement whatsoever, so she always has to mention her daddy."

PaleFlowermco posted:

"She’s a mean girl. Sorry for what you went through, Mandy."

Jenifa_26 demanded:

"@ShowmaxOnline, remove that woman from our screens, or we're unsubscribing."

Angel Ndlela breaks her silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Angel Ndlela's first social media post amid the backlash from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

Followers called her out for her foul attitude towards Christal Kay, noting her "mean girl" behaviour.

