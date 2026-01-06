Reality TV star Annie Mthembu recently spoke out about her failed marriage with ex-husband Kgolo Da Guru Mthembu

In an episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa , Annie fought back tears as her voice cracked, speaking about infidelity

Mzansi was less sympathetic to Annie due to her past utterances on The Real Housewives of Durban

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Annie Mthembu spoke about her ex-husband Da Guru on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’. Image: Anniemthembu, Kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

Her marriage to Kgolo Da Guru Mthembu came under scrutiny on The Real Housewives of Durban. Annie Mthembu and Da Guru separated, and now all eyes are on them following her recent revelations.

What happened between Annie and Da Guru?

In a clip shared by Musa Khawula on X, Annie spoke with a cast member on the reality TV show The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

Almost overcome with emotions, Annie admitted that Da Guru was the centre of her universe, so when he allegedly cheated, she felt betrayed.

"I made my husband, everything. He was like my entire world. I couldn't hear a bad thing about him. My entire purpose of my being was to uplift him. I had almost given up everything about myself. I put him on such a high pedestal, so when all the cheating happened, I did not want to accept that," she said as her voice broke.

Annie, who said she was blinded by love at the time, did not want her family to be dismantled due to infidelity.

"I thought it was a deal breaker for me, but there are so many other things that happened," she said, adding that she did not want the infidelity to be the end of the family.

The clip then breaks, and Annie speaks directly to the camera, saying, "We could have been a partnership. If you're gonna cheat, you could have done it in a better way," she laughed.

Kgolo previously apologised to Annie, sparking outrage online.

Annie Mthembu once accused Da Guru of heating on her. Image: Anniemthembu

Source: Instagram

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to Annie's video

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Eliz_abeth25 recounted:

"Nonku: Black men cheat, white Men buy”. Annie: Not my husband… He doesn’t cheat, and he won’t cheat on me. Today, Annie: My husband cheated on me."

@lelo_mkhondo mocked:

"It's not nice being cheated on neh but yena she got humbled."

@Kels18969093615 responded:

"Who did the husband cheat with, so I can remind her because after this episode, o sele Annie! On some “don’t make me call….”

@AdvBarrryRouxx stated:

"It takes courage to speak openly about such personal experiences. Infidelity is deeply painful, and sharing one’s truth can be an important step toward healing. Wishing Annie Mthembu strength and clarity as she navigates this chapter of her life."

@BurnaBurnaBabe said:

"Yho! But why are men like this?"

Annie on why she returned to reality TV

In a previous report from Briefly News, Annie Mthembu spoke about her decision to return to the small screen after an unexpected hiatus. The reality TV star made a comeback on the anticipated Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, along with a star-studded cast.

Peeps were looking forward to seeing Annie and some of their favourite housewives bring the fun, fashion and drama to their screens.

Source: Briefly News