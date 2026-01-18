The SAHRC criticised the Gauteng Education Department over unplaced learners as the school term began

Parents expressed frustration as over 3,000 students started the school year without placements

Public opinion is divided on SAHRC's relevance amidst the ongoing education crisis in Gauteng

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The SAHRC weighed in on unplaced primary school learners. Image: Luca Sola/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the rights of children who are not placed in schools timeously were being threatened. The SAHRC's Gauteng Provincial Manager, Zamantungwana Mbeki, slammed the Department of Education in the province, which denied that preference was given to foreign nationals.

Mbeki spoke to Newzroom Afrika on 17 January 2026. Mbeki commented on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's statements that there was no capacity in the province. This was as frustration grew among parents of thousands of learners who have not been placed. She said Gauteng has a high level of migration into the province. She called on the Department to plan adequately with the statistics they receive annually.

Province struggles with overcrowding

Mbeki added that Lesufi made good points about overcrowding. She pointed out that schools struggle with overcrowding above the ratio of 40 learners per teacher. Mbeki said if schools condone the possibility of teachers taking in more students, schools run the risk of increasing the number without increasing the number of teachers and infrastructure.

Mbeki also said the Department's proposal that schools increase their registration capacity is not feasible. She said that schools do head-counts to determine whether there is space. She also said that some parents refuse to be placed where the Department has placed them.

Learners are not placed in schools. Image: GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on social media were not interested in what the SAHRC has to say.

Lahngz Da Alpha Dog said:

"We must stop giving the SAHRC attention since they're irrelevant to us."

MK Party Stan asked:

"The same institution that wants the whole of Africa to attend schools in South Africa?"

Petty L'Abelle said:

"We don't care about the opinion of the SAHRC. They've proven time and again that they don't stand with South Africans."

Teboho said:

"This is where human rights collide with limited resources. You cannot maintain human rights on loans. If you haveto take loans to fulfil human rights, then something is very wrong. The human rights need to be looked into."

Purplehun said:

"What about South African learners who are not placed? Oh, I forgot no one cares."

Thousands of learners struggle with placement

In a related article, Briefly News reported that thousands started the 2026 school year without school placements. More than 3,000 learners had not been placed when the school term began.

The department confirmed that learners in high-pressure areas remain unplaced. Education MEC Matome Chiloane acknowledged the pressure while speaking at a matric results celebration on 13 January.

Source: Briefly News