On Thursday, 15 January 2026, Sol Phenduka sparked debate after joking about Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s plan to ban all alcohol consumption for drivers

Creecy told journalists that she intended to amend sections of the National Road Traffic Act

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some disagreeing with Phenduka's assessment

Popular broadcaster Sol Phenduka sparked a buzz when he joked that some members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) would be displeased by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s plan to impose an outright ban on drinking and driving.

On Thursday, 15 January 2026, News24 shared an article stating that Transport Minister Barbara Creecy intended to amend sections of the National Road Traffic Act. The post was captioned:

“Transport Minister Barbara Creecy wants to amend section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act to ban any level of alcohol consumption by drivers.”

See the post below:

Sol Phenduka reacts to Transport Minister's proposed drinking-and-driving ban

Sol Phenduka was among the South Africans who weighed in on Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s proposal to amend sections of the National Road Traffic Act.

Phenduka claimed that several police officers would not be happy about the proposals because they make most of their bribes from drunk drivers. The post was captioned:

“Many officers won't be happy about this. So much cool drink is made from alcohol.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka's post on Creecy's proposal

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some disagreed with Sol Phenduka and highlighted that the amendments would mean more opportunities for corruption. Others highlighted that the Government of National Unity (GNU) was focusing on the minor issues rather than the more pressing ones.

Here are some of the comments:

@LawOfAt27180945 suggested:

“They can just deal with Cape flats violence, immigration crisis, overcrowded schools, they are busy with nonsense, acting idiotically.”

@MillanTee disagreed:

“No, officers will be happy, as any alcohol detected will mean imprisonment. This gives them more bargaining power for cool drink, and this cool drink will be very expensive.”

https://x.com/nartynyce/status/2011888724838400213

@Tumz_kby argued:

“They can still get it if they don’t fully enforce, and people bribe before testing. They would also need to get body cams or something for traffic officers.”

.@PARMESAN_DON asked:

“What about cough syrups and other items that contain alcohol and are not used for recreational purposes☠️”

Which amendments did Barbara Creecy propose?

Addressing journalists in Pretoria on Thursday, 15 January 2026, Creecy shared plans to amend section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act, which allows drivers to consume a certain amount of alcohol and then get behind the wheel.

Section 65 of the Act states that motorists can drive with a blood alcohol level not higher than 0.05g per 100ml of blood, or 0.02g per 100ml for a professional driver. Creecy also shared plans to amend Section 55 of the Act, which deals with seatbelt use and restraint systems for passengers and children.

In 2022, a previous similar government bid to amend Section 65 of the Act failed. Creecy did not provide a timeline for amending the law.

