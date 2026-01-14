On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Tbo Touch shared he had a health scare after misreading a text from his aunt

During his Touch Down Show on Metro FM, Tbo Touch stressed the importance of understanding messages fully to avoid unnecessary panic

Fans reacted to the video shared by Metro FM with several finding the story hilarious, praising Tbo Touch and joking about his reaction

Tbo Touch shared how matric results almost landed him in a hospital. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Tbo Touch left some of his listeners in stitches after sharing how he almost ended up in a hospital because of matric results.

With matric results dominating conversations across South Africa, celebrities and everyday citizens alike are feeling all the emotions. While stars like Zodwa Wabantu celebrated their children’s achievements, Tbo Touch revealed how a text from his aunt almost gave him a heart attack.

How matric results almost sent Tbo Touch to hospital

Taking to its social media pages on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Metro FM shared a clip of Tbo Touch on his popular Touch Down show. The post was captioned:

“We contextualise every message — unpacking the why, the how, and the impact behind the story.”

In the video, Tbo Touch described how he misread a message from his aunt, initially thinking the worst.

“Guys, I almost ended up in hospital today. You know when your heart sinks immediately when you hear news, because, look, we just came out of the festive season, and anything is possible. It's January, and people are going through a lot. People are trying all kinds of things to survive. So, I'm used to reading messages differently. My aunt sent me a text. Athi, ‘Yoh, I don't know what to say. I’m in tears, your niece passed’,” he explained.

The presenter, who secretly resigned from Metro FM in 2024, quickly called his aunt to clarify, and it turned out the emotional news was actually good; his niece had passed her matric exams.

“So immediately I call her. She's in tears, crying. I'm like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. So, we need to learn to contextualise messages, especially today, just for today. Your niece passed matric. We used to funerals. The first thought when I read it, I saw she is no more, I’m in tears,” he added.

Watch the full video below:

How Mzansi reacted to Tbo Touch's matric results story

In the comments, several social media users found Tbo Touch’s experience hilarious.

Here are some of the comments:

kennethmolefesenior shared:

“So sorry, Champ, More Grace 🔥🔥”

makwapalebogang gushed:

“The Mighty Metro FM. The coolest and biggest radio station ❤️🔥”

timo_moloi laughed:

“Bibles or booze😂😂😂”

thirteen37rose quoted:

“Are we ordering the choir or are we ordering Maphorisa😂😂😂”

Lebogang Sledge Itumeleng asked:

“Passing matric makes people cry? Really? Matric is just an entry-level qualification into tertiary institutions, provided you were graded well. It's not an achievement. You can't even use it ALONE to apply for a job.”

Mzansi weighed in after Tbo Touch shared his matric results story. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

