On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Zodwa Wabantu could barely contain her excitement and pride as she celebrated her son's latest achievement

This comes after the matric results were released, to which Zodwa Wabantu revealed that her son passed with flying colours

Her son's achievement was met with cheer and congratulations from her mother's followers and celebrity friends, who praised Vuyo Libram for a job well done

Popular dancer Zodwa Wabantu is over the moon after her son Vuyo Libram passed his matric examinations.

Matric results season is upon us, and celebrities are joining ordinary South Africans in celebrating their children. Known for her bold and boundary-pushing stage persona, the socialite-turned-sangoma, took a break from sharing explicit content to revel in her son’s matric success.

Zodwa Wabantu celebrates her son's matric results

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, the dancer, born Zodwa Libram, took to her official Instagram page and shared a photo of her son, Vuyo Libram. Zodwa beamed with pride as she shared her son’s results. The post was captioned:

“Say Congratulations to my son, he passed Matric Admission to Diploma 🧠 ✍🏽🥳”

See the full post below:

How Mzansi reacted to Zodwa Wabantu's son's matric results

The post garnered over 4,000 likes and over 100 comments, with celebrities and ordinary people flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages for Zodwa Wabantu’s son on his academic achievement. Several netizens also praised Zodwa Wabantu for taking care of her son.

Here are some of the comments:

refilwemodiselle said:

“Ukhulisile Skhokhorico. Siyanibongela 🙏🏻✨🤍🫂👏🏻”

dladla_mshunqisi shared:

“👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😊😊😊😊🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 congratulations to him 👏🏽 well done Chomiyami @zodwalibram”

angelamforbes commented:

“Congratulations to him skhokho, you did well with your baby boy... 🙌🏾❤️”

masipiwe joked:

“I thought, never mind. Congratulations, boy hayi nawe sisi @zodwalibram uyazazi😂”

always_kefilwe gushed:

“👏👏👏👏...congratulations to you too because raising a son under the expected social strains is always associated with failure...this is the beginning of your investment, mama. Keep prioritising and teaching this boy well...siyabonga mama..Well done, mfanaka ka mamaZondwanbefore waliBraam.”

portable82 said:

“Congratulations to him and you. When they say a girl is doing all she can for herself and her child. You both did it. Well done, Skhokho.”

Zodwa Wabantu bonds with her handsome son in video

Zodwa Wabantu has always had a soft spot for her son Vuyo Libram.

In 2021, the controversial dancer posted a clip of herself bonding with her handsome son Vuyo.

In the video, the socialite asked her son to sleep next to her in her bed but he hilariously declined her offer. MaZet's son told her that he prefered to sleep in his own bed because he has good dreams when he's sleeping alone.

Nonku Williams celebrates daughter Nothile’s matric pass

Meanwhile, Zodwa Wabantu isn't the only South African celebrity celebrating the success of their child.

Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams could barely contain her excitement and pride as she celebrated her daughter's matric results.

Her achievement was met with cheer and congratulations from her mother's followers and celebrity friends, who praised her for a job well done.

