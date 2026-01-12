Fan-favourite Scandal! star Nombulelo Mhlongo opens up about MaDlomo and Mthunzi's romance

Mhlongo's character recently trended on social media when she told her ex-husband that she's pregnant with Mthunzi's baby

Viewers of the show are thrilled that MaDlomo has moved on from her ex-husband, who still has feelings for her

Former Uzalo and Durban Gen star Nombulelo Mhlongo recently opened up about playing Philisiwe MaDlomo on eTV's Scandal!

Mhlongo's character recently trended on social media when she discovered she's pregnant and was confronted by her ex-husband, Nhloso, who recently married Dintle Nyathi.

The eTV soapie shared on its X account on 19 November 2025 that MaDlomo has moved on with Mthunzi Meyiwa after divorcing the father of her children, Nhloso.

Mhlongo shares in an interview with Sunday World that her character is emotionally conflicted as she’s stronger than she’s ever been, but the strength doesn’t erase pain.

"She’s in a season of reckoning, confronting unresolved trauma while still trying to move forward with dignity,” adds Mhlongo.

The former Durban Gen star also reveals that her popular character is drawn to Mthunzi’s emotional honesty because MaDlomo also struggles with her own inner battles, which she sees in Mthunzi.

Philisiwe is careful with Mthunzi, measured in her words and guarded in her body language. Yet unmistakably open in a way viewers have never seen before.

Mhlongo also shares that the role has been both challenging and deeply meaningful, and it taught her that love is rarely clean or simple.

"Second chances don’t erase the past, but they can redefine the future,” adds the star.

Scandal! fans react to MaDlomo's storyline

@JabzinSA said:

"I am not a Mthunzi fan kodwa here. I just love him; he makes Philisiwe glow... the giggles. Ngathi abantwana abaqala ukujola," (It's like two kids who are dating for the first time).

@Zeenclaire14 wrote:

"It's the way MaDlomo says Mthunzi's name, every time she tells someone that she's seeing him, is so cute. Girl is gone, gone. Yabona, Dintle's hairstyle, and Nhloso being not over MaDlomo, ohhh, both of them deserve that and more."

@Beatonm5 replied:

"Dintle must just collect her crown and leave this nonsense. She can't keep making herself small to be disrespected by Nhloso."

@JabzinSA responded:

"Ooh Nhloso, shame Dintle in other words umjita still loves uMaDlomo and regards himself as still her husband. Tjo."

@prim_ntomby replied:

"Nhloso is going to end up alone. MaDlomo will go to Mthunzi. Dintle will choose herself."

@Mpho15545237 wrote:

"These two are a match that is meant to be together."

@shad_myshadz reacted:

"Forgive me if I'm toxic, but they look good together."

@booda_looda said:

"Angikaze ngabona umaDlomo ajabule kanje," (I've never seen MaDlomo so happy).

@Hozeh5 commented:

"That's interesting, she can tell her children that she got pregnant through that prayer he made for her."

