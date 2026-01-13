An American DJ posted a hilarious video sharing her observations about South Africa after visiting the country for the second time

The content creator joked about Mzansi's love for food and the confusion around what chakalaka actually is

South Africans loved her energy and humour, with many offering to help her get citizenship and inviting her to visit more cities

An award-winning DJ from the United States has shared a hilarious video about her experiences in South Africa, declaring her love for the country after visiting for the second time. The content creator, who works as a DJ, emcee, and producer, and content creator based in Atlanta, posted the clip on 10 January 2026 with the caption:

"I love it! But seriously, let's get back to that dual citizenship, though 🥲 I can't help but rave about South Africa to whoever asks me about it. In my opinion, everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime. I know I can't wait to go back 😂😂"

In the video, she shares all the things she learned and loved about South Africa during her trips to Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg. She starts by joking about how much South Africans love Mugg & Bean, saying the only thing they love more than Robin S is the national anthem. She points out that even if there are just two people in an establishment, the music will be loud with R&B. The DJ also noticed how often South Africans use the phrase "sort it out," whether they're sorting something alone or together. She found the English and Zulu language combo lethal and joked about South Africans needing to free themselves from beans on toast.

Speaking about food and culture, she mentioned how KFC has South Africans in a chokehold and how she asked for a salad but got meat mixed with meat in a meat dressing. She was amazed by how long it takes to eat at restaurants, saying that if you're looking to order, eat, pay, and leave in under an hour, you might as well not go. One of her favourite observations was about chakalaka, as she asked one question on her social media story and got 30 different definitions. Some people said it's a salad, others said gravy, relish, or salsa, leaving her completely confused about what it actually is.

She ended the video by saying she loves South Africa and wants to know what she needs to do to get citizenship, finishing with "ngiyabonga" to show she's been learning some Zulu.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA loves the USA DJ

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @jayshaleofficial's clip, stating:

@julian_pillay wrote:

"Not me sitting in the KFC drive-thru in 🇿🇦 watching this in a chokehold 😂😂😂"

@siya_qeqe added:

"Wait till you learn the subtle nuances of the difference between Now, Now, Now, Right now and Just Now 😅"

@delia_hendricks said:

"We're gonna 'sort out' your citizenship for you 😜😂"

@yulene_munien commented:

"Guuuuurl, you travelled to Johannesburg and Joburg? Impressive😂"

@katlego_motshelanoka gushed:

"Took me a minute to hear chakalaka from your shaka laka 😂"

@kevin_ah_shene stated:

"You definitely have to come to Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha next time... And I'd like to hear you try and say our city's new name, lol!"

@desiré_van_den_hoogen wrote:

"No man... You didn't spend enough time in Cape Town gurl!!! Did they give you Gatsby to taste? We're sorting you out now now😉"

@carmey_carmz added:

"I am bust.. You are amazing. Come back soon. Wait, rather move here permanently.. You are too funny. We love you, Jay Shalé."

