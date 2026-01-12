An American tourist posted a video walking through Cape Town's streets, saying the Mother City looks like a city in the US

The clip sparked mixed reactions as some South Africans felt proud of the comparison, while others insisted Cape Town should stand on its own

Many viewers flipped the narrative, stating that SA isn't copying the US

A man from the US standing against a balustrade on the left and sitting in his car on the right. Images: @whereismyhugthatineed

An American content creator shared a video while walking on the streets of Cape Town comparing the city to Los Angeles, sparking a heated debate among South Africans about how the Mother City should be viewed. The clip was posted on 9 January 2026 with the caption:

"Would Western Cape be considered California too?" and shows the tourist walking through Cape Town's streets as he points out similarities between the two cities. In the video, he says, "Cape Town really is the Los Angeles of Africa because this looks like something you would see in LA. That is literally Los Angeles."

The footage shows the man walking past high-rise buildings and palm trees lining the roads, which he believes gives Cape Town the same vibe as the famous California city. After showing the scenery around him, he turns the camera back to himself and repeats that what viewers are seeing is exactly what they would find in Los Angeles. The video received mixed reactions from South Africans, with some feeling proud that their city is being compared to a well-known American destination, while others felt the comparison was unnecessary to Cape Town's unique identity.

Many viewers took issue with the idea that Cape Town needs to be compared to an American city to be considered great. Some people flipped the man's idea, suggesting that Los Angeles is actually the Cape Town of America rather than the other way around.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi disliked the comparison

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @whereismyhugthatineed's clip, stating:

@user_2007127 wrote:

"My friend, Los Angeles looks like Cape Town. Please get it right."

@bernadette_bassinger said:

"There are way more homeless people in LA."

@lufuno_v added:

"Cape Town is the Cape Town of Africa. Bathong! Palm trees don't belong to America."

@khensi🍒 commented:

"Mind you, it's just palm trees. You'll find the same thing in Brakpan."

@daisys_mom stated:

"This is South Africa. We don't aspire to be anything American."

@buks_man gushed:

"How about we don't compare South African cities to US cities as if they are superior? We don't want to be called LA - it is Cape Town, South Africa, and there is no other city like it. Thank you."

@morolong wrote:

"Leave South Africa to be South Africa, we don't need any comparisons to other places."

A US man walking the streets of Cape Town. Images: @whereismyhugthatineed

