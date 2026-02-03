Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has pushed back against criticism from uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo

O'Sullivan denied claims that he left South Africa to avoid testifying before the committee

O'Sullivan said he was prepared to testify before the committee, but only via a virtual platform

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa's current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

O’Sullivan has hit back at uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party Member of Parliament Sibonelo Nomvalo. Image: prince_mokotedi/X

Source: Getty Images

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has dismissed calls by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo for him to return to South Africa to testify in person before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. The committee is probing alleged misconduct and infiltration of the criminal justice system.

O'Sullivan dismissed calls to testify in person

According to IOL, Nomvalo reiterated this week that O'Sullivan should appear physically before the committee in Cape Town, despite O'Sullivan previously indicating his willingness to testify virtually. Last month, O'Sullivan said from London that he had not left the country to evade the inquiry and rejected claims that he was avoiding accountability.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Nomvalo accused O'Sullivan of showing disrespect to Parliament and claimed the investigator had previously threatened MPs and witnesses who had appeared before the committee. He argued that the committee should have moved earlier to subpoena O'Sullivan, describing his conduct as arrogant and inappropriate.

No respect for MKP or Zuma

O'Sullivan reportedly responded on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, by rejecting Nomvalo's remarks and distancing himself from the MK party. He said he held no respect for the party or its founder, former president Jacob Zuma, whom he referred to as a criminal. O'Sullivan added that he would not respond to what he described as unlawful interference by the MK party in the criminal justice system.

IOL reported that when asked to clarify his remarks, O'Sullivan confirmed that he was referring to Zuma. He added that the views expressed by Nomvalo and the MK party did not reflect those of Parliament as a whole.

Paul O’Sullivan said he held no respect for the party or its founder, former president Jacob Zuma, whom he referred to as a criminal. Image: MKP/X

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News