Robert McBride appeared before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee for his first day of testimony

The former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was asked about Paul O'Sullivan

McBride described the forensic investigator as eccentric and a person who liked getting his own way

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Robert McBride described Paul O’Sullivan as eccentric and loved to have things his own way. Image: @simphiwetwala53/ @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Robert McBride has described Paul O’Sullivan as an eccentric who has access to information.

McBride, the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), made the comments while testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 20 January 2026. The committee was established following claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner alleged that there was criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

McBride claims O’Sullivan likes to sulk

During his testimony, McBride was asked about his relationship with O’Sullivan, but maintained that there was nothing to it. He stated that he was first appointed as IPID head, and he had a run-in with O’Sullivan and found him strange.

McBride has been accused of working with O’Sullivan to bring down former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, a claim he denies.

Later on in proceedings, Advocate Norman Arendse asked McBride what O’Sullivan’s modus operandi (mode of operation) was, to which the former IPID head said that the forensic investigator liked to be the centre of attention.

“We call it COA. Centre of attention. He’s always the main man,” McBride said.

Arendse then pushed for more details, noting that O’Sullivan is alleged to have infiltrated IPID and had control in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

McBride responded by saying that on two occasions, he brought O’Sullivan to order about pushing ahead with investigations, and on both occasions, the forensic investigator didn’t speak to him for months.

“He sulks a bit when he doesn’t get his way. So, getting his way is important,” McBride stated.

He noted that O’Sullivan also could not have had control over IPID, because no one could control him (McBride).

“If there is anyone in the entire world who says they control me to do wrong things, show me that person, and I will show you a liar. Nobody controls me to do wrong things,” he said.

Other stories about O'Sullivan

Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan has made headlines several times in relation to the Ad Hoc Committee.

Source: Briefly News