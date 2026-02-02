Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee has clapped back at people calling him selfish for not donating any money to Bravo Le Roux's family

A user asked the DJ to donate R300K towards Bravo Le Roux's repatriation and funeral service

The South African hip-hop artist passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026

Black Coffee has clapped back at those who asked him to donate towards Bravo Le Roux's repatriation and funeral. Image: Realblackcoffee, Bravoleroux

Source: Instagram

South African music producer and DJ Black Coffee is not having it! The star, who is considered a millionaire, was dragged online regarding the funeral arrangements for the late rapper Bravo Le Roux.

The Amakhwenkwe hitmaker, whose real name is Sinesipho Peter, passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

His family has been struggling with gathering funds to repatriate his body to the country ahead of his funeral. However, a fan noted an easier way, which involves Black Coffee.

Black Coffee claps back at a fan

In an X post on Saturday, 31 January 2026, a user by the handle @amahle__ targeted Black Coffee, saying he is silent on Bravo Le Roux's death. She also asked him to donate R300K towards the repatriation of the rapper's body from Switzerland.

The family released a statement announcing the memorial service date for the star, which is set for 5 February 2026, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

"Black Coffee is a billionaire. He can simply pay 300K for Bravo Le Roux's body to be brought back to South Africa from Switzerland. But, he is quiet instead of helping Bravo's family to bury his son. Honestly, this is unfair," the user wrote.

The DJ sharply responded to the user, asking to be left alone, "At some point, you're gonna have to leave me alone.

The Peter family tried to raise funds for Bravo Le Roux’s repatriation. Image: Bravoleroux

Source: Instagram

Check out this X exchange below:

Black Coffee fans chimed in and defended the DJ, saying people are being unnecessarily unfair to him. Some urged the family to seek government assistance because Coffee is facing legal battles against his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlothswa.

@allnichechannel said:

"Of all the people, including the relevant Government departments, she decided to mention you."

@Zamie8909 slammed people:

"I wish people could really focus on fighting for this country and focus on encouraging young people to vote the ANC out of power. We are losing this country; foreigners are taking our country. But our focus is on other people's lives, very unnecessary."

@onetimepantsula shared:

"They hate themselves, Mfo."

@AngelfaceModis1 exclaimed:

"THEY MUST PLEASE LEAVE U ALONE! You have your own ish going on."

@Malatjie_ warned:

"Some things do not need your reply. You are only inviting more attention-seeking trolls who would be hoping to get a mention from you."

