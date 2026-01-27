On Saturday, 25 January 2026, Priddy Ugly shared an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow rapper, Bravo Le Roux, recalling their last day together

Bravo Le Roux passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026, at the age of 30

Priddy Ugly revealed what he never got to do for Bravo Le Roux days before learning of his passing in Switzerland

Priddy Ugly shared details of his last day with Bravo Le Roux.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Priddy Ugly has shared his final moment with his late friend and fellow musician, Bravo Le Roux.

In a statement dated Thursday, 22 January 2026 and released on his official Instagram account on Friday, 23 January 2026, Bravo Le Roux’s family confirmed that the hip-hop artist had passed away at the age of 30.

As South Africans continue to mourn Bravo Le Roux’s sudden passing, Priddy Ugly shared details of his last moment with the talented rapper.

The South Africa Music Awards (SAMA) Best Hip Hop Album winner took to his Instagram account on Saturday, 24 January 2026, to mourn and remember the late Bravo Le Roux.

Priddy Ugly reflects on his last moments with Bravo Le Roux

In a poignant Instagram story, Priddy Ugly shared how they had lunch at a restaurant in the Cape. During lunch, Priddy Ugly said they had a conversation about family and their ambitions.

“Last time I was with Bravo, he treated me to lunch. Said he knew a beautiful remote place in the Cape that I'd love. He knew I needed a fresh body of water and a sunset. He asked for my phone & took videos of me taking it all in. All our conversations were about love, being proudly African, and being a father. Our passions & taking our art to the world,” Priddy Ugly said.

The Dust rapper shared that their relationship surpassed their professions as rappers. He shared how Bravo Le Roux would constantly send him content from his travels around the world. Priddy Ugly shared that Bravo Le Roux had called him, but had missed his call and intended to call him back on the day it was announced that the Xhosa rapper had passed away.

Priddy Ugly shared that he wore Bravo Le Roux’s merchandise for a few days before he learned that he had passed away in Switzerland.

“Our relationship was real. He would call me during his trips around the world just so that I could take it all in with him. He sent me passages to read that would inspire me in a time when I wasn't feeling motivated. People know that I'm not usually one to pick up my phone up. But I never missed his. A few days ago, he called, and I didn't answer & hadn't returned his call. I planned to call him back today. I've been wearing his merch for the last two days, not knowing that I'd be sending him a farewell. I'll truly miss our convos. Love to the real,” he shared.

See the screenshot below:

Priddy Ugly mourned his late friend, Bravo Le Roux.

Source: Instagram

Bravo Le Roux's grieving widow breaks her silence

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bravo Le Roux's grieving widow posted her first social media update following the rapper's tragic death.

She shared a heartbreaking message thanking supporters for their love during their grief, expressing heartfelt gratitude as she finds the strength to navigate through the trauma.

