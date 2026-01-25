Popular musician Bravo Le Roux, whose real name is Sinesipho Peter, celebrated his wife and baby girl on social media

Not much is known about Mrs Peter, who paid tribute to her South African husband on social media this weekend

Here are a few things you should know about the isiXhosa rapper's wife

5 Things to know about Brave Le Roux's Italian wife. Images: DJ Sab and easterndawg

Talented South African rapper and content creator, Sinesipho Peter, aka Bravo Le Roux, who passed away in Switzerland this past week, was married to an Italian woman, who hid her identity on social media.

The rapper loved his wife and daughter and often posted them on his TikTok and Instagram accounts before his death.

Le Roux caught the attention of South Africans online this week when his ex-girlfriend Dee Koala reacted to his death.

Here's what you should know about Bravo Le Roux's wife

According to SoundCloud, Mrs Peter has been a DJ since 2019, and is known as DJ Sab by her fans and her industry colleagues

She was reportedly born in Switzerland with Algerian and Italian roots, and was discovered through her first long stay in America

The international DJ expanded her network through travelling and worked in Miami as a promoter in several clubs

According to the site, DJ Sab made travelling her profession and became a cabin crew member, and later began working as a model in Cape Town

The model and musician reportedly performed in popular clubs in Cape Town, where Bravo Le Roux is from

Bravo Le Roux confirmed his relationship to the Italian DJ on his TikTok account in 2023, though it's unclear when the couple started dating or when they met

The musician's wife broke her silence about his death on Saturday, 24 January 2026, on her Instagram account.

"With a heavy but loving heart, I share that my husband has passed away. The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter. Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts🫀," said Mrs Peter.

South African celebrities and fans comfort the DJ

Nadianakai said:

"I am so sorry for your loss💔."

Theo_kgosinkwe reacted:

"What an amazing guy 💔, may God comfort you and give you peace and the strength you need🙏."

Buhlebendalomda wrote:

"Sending you and the baby warm hugs sisi🕊️🤍."

Zolanimahola responded:

"We hold you in our hearts and in our prayers, Sisi. Unimaginable what you are going through. Here to support wherever we can."

Accordingtokk said:

"This is absolutely devastating. Bravo loved you both so much and always chatted about his “Queens” and how love and fatherhood were changing his life for the better. Sending you so much love. Our hearts are broken for you."

Lalla_hirayama replied:

"💔💔💔💔 I’m so sorry for your loss! Wrapping you in love and strength and keeping you and your little one in my thoughts and prayers!🙏🙏"

RIP Bravo Le Roux: What to know about the rapper's Italian wife. Images: easterndawg and realsihleiv

RIP Bravo Le Roux: Inside the rapper's IG post in Switzerland

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the family of popular rapper and businessman, Bravo Le Roux, real name Sinesipho Peter, confirmed his passing.

Peter, who is famously known for his song Makwenkhwe, passed away while reportedly visiting a friend in Switzerland.

Industry colleagues and fans paid tribute to the Khayelitsha-born rapper and producer this week.

