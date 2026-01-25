Bravo Le Roux's grieving widow posted her first social media update following the rapper's tragic death

She shared a heartbreaking message thanking supporters for their love during their grief, expressing heartfelt gratitude as she finds the strength to navigate through the trauma

This comes after the rapper tragically passed away while overseas, news that has left fans and peers in a state of shock

In the wake of Bravo Le Roux's tragic death, his widow has broken her silence, offering a glimpse into her grief.

The Khayelitsha-born rapper passed away on 22 January 2026 at the age of 30, just two days after documenting his trip in Switzerland, his wife's home country. His grieving partner, known as DJ Sab, took to her Instagram page to share her first update, a touching message expressing deep appreciation for the outpouring of support from fans, peers and the online community.

"With a heavy but loving heart, I share that my husband has passed away. The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter. Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts."

Her post was accompanied by a photo of them with their daughter in happier times, an image that captured the essence of the family life he so dearly cherished.

Born Sinesipho Peter, Bravo Le Roux was a trailblazing figure in South African hip-hop, widely credited for "making Xhosa rap fashionable." He rose from local community stages to becoming a central voice for township youth, collaborating with stars like Sjava and rapper iFani, and being honoured with awards and nominations, further solidifying his reputation as a gifted storyteller.

The gravity of his death is amplified by the fact that he was beginning his journey as a new father.

In 2025, Le Roux and his wife celebrated the arrival of their first child together, a milestone that reshaped the rapper’s world. One of his final posts about his daughter on February 14, a vow of unconditional love and lifelong devotion, now stands as a heartbreaking testament to the future he was just beginning to build before his life was tragically cut short.

His wife's words serve as a final and heartbreaking confirmation of his death as she begins the journey of facing life and raising their daughter without him by her side.

See DJ Sab's heartbreaking post below.

Fans shattered by Bravo Le Roux's death

Heartbroken fans and peers gathered in the comment section, overwhelmed with emotion as they sent words of comfort to the rapper's grieving widow. Read their messages below.

Rapper Nadia Nakai said:

"I am so sorry for your loss."

Singer Theo Kgosinkwe wrote:

"What an amazing guy. May God comfort you and give you peace and the strength you need."

sisandaqn posted:

"Oh, Sisi, I am so sorry. I can't even imagine what you're going through. May you stay strong. May God be with you."

TV personality Lalla Hirayama responded:

"I’m so sorry for your loss! Wrapping you in love and strength and keeping you and your little one in my thoughts and prayers!"

nikkibanzzzzz commented:

"Thinking of you, Sab. I am so, so sorry."

accordingtokk was shattered:

"This is absolutely devastating. Bravo loved you both so much and always chatted about his 'Queens' and how love and fatherhood were changing his life for the better. Sending you so much love. Our hearts are broken for you."

Bravo Le Roux's social media grows after his death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the aftermath of Bravo Le Roux's death, showing how much his social media following grew after his death.

Just hours after his family announced his passing, amid the hundreds of tributes, the late rapper's page attracted thousands of new followers.

