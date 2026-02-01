Talented musician Bravo Le Roux has been trending on social media since his passing in Switzerland this past week

According to media reports, Le Roux's family had no financial means to bring him back to South Africa

Fans of the Western Cape-born rapper recently took to social media to pay tribute to him

Bravo Le Roux's family needed R500K to repatriate his body. Images: BravoLeRoux and EasternDawg

Source: Twitter

South Africans and fans of Sinesipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, were surprised this week when his wife launched a GoFundMe account to ask for financial help to repatriate his body to South Africa.

The Western Cape-born musician shocked the internet when he passed away on 22 January 2026, in Switzerland.

Daily Sun reported on Saturday, 31 January 2026, that the rapper's family contacted the South African embassy in Bern, Switzerland, to assist with the repatriation of his body from overseas back to Mzansi.

According to the publication, the musician's family member, Peter Masina, contacted the embassy on 27 January 2026, after the passing of the artist, to ask for financial assistance, and the embassy reportedly declined to assist.

It is believed the cost to bring back Le Roux's body to his home country amounted to nearly R500 000.

The Citizen reported on 28 January 2026 that the family launched a GoFundMe campaign and raised CHF22,188 (about R456,302), which was 23% of the CHF100,000 goal (about R2,074,080).

The Peters also confirmed the musician's memorial service on his Instagram account on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Le Roux's memorial service will be held on Thursday, 5 February 2026, at OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

South Africans to the rapper's GoFundMe

QHAMA MUSIQ wrote:

"He supported us while he was still alive! It’s our turn to show love and support to him."

Tuzana Madondile reacted:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Phindiwe Gadu responded:

"I'm so sad, shame."

Tshepo GranDeur Dior said:

"Blow*ng up is so rapid these days that you die even before some people know about you. Bekadume ngani? Ibola?"

Sibusiso Ta Lopzett Sonjica replied:

"Yaal know the truth just that you don't wanna admit it... Allegedly. Once you take it there's no hiding."

Precious Presh Presh wrote:

"Didn't they say he took his own life kanti? Those asking how he died."

Gcado MeloKay WangPeonie said:

"It's not about being broke or what. Human remains, or body is expensive to transport. Especially the ones of high profile. They can pay 10 times the normal amount. It's not about whether or not he had a funeral cover. Big thanks to everyone who made sure that the donation succeeded."

Bravo Le Roux's wife launched a GoFundMe to raise R500K bill to repatriate his body from Switzerland. Images: BravoLeRoux and DJ Sab

Source: Instagram

RIP Bravo Le Roux: SA rapper was married to an Italian woman

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular musician Bravo Le Roux, whose real name is Sinesipho Peter, celebrated his wife and baby girl on social media.

Not much is known about Mrs Peter, who recently paid tribute to her South African husband on social media.

Here are a few things you should know about the isiXhosa rapper's wife.

Source: Briefly News