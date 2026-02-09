South Africa will withdraw its remaining SANDF troops from the UN’s MONUSCO mission in the DRC, ending nearly 27 years of peacekeeping involvement

The Presidency described the pull-out as an “operational pause” aimed at realigning military resources

The decision has sparked mixed reactions at home, with some welcoming the withdrawal as necessary while others warn it reflects the deep decline and underfunding of the SANDF

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa withdraws troops from DRC peacekeeping mission. Image @ellen_kampire/X

Source: Twitter

South Africa will withdraw its remaining South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), bringing to an end almost three decades of peacekeeping involvement in the region.

According to Eyewitness News, the Presidency said the decision forms part of a broader effort to consolidate and realign SANDF resources after 27 years of support for UN operations in the DRC.

South Africa is currently among MONUSCO’s top 10 troop contributors, with about 700 soldiers deployed under the mission’s mandate.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What is MONUSCO?

MONUSCO was established by the UN Security Council in 1999 to help implement the Lusaka Ceasefire Agreement and stabilise the conflict-affected central African nation. SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini explained that,

"MONUSCO is far larger, with close to 20,000 personnel from various countries. It is purely UN-sanctioned, ” he added.

MONUSCO expressed deep gratitude to the government for its commitment and contribution over nearly three decades.

Financial constraints

The Presidency said capacity and financial constraints are key factors behind the withdrawal. Dlamini described the move as an “operational pause”.

“It means stepping back to assess how things have unfolded over time and determining the way forward,” he said.

The pull-out signals a major shift in South Africa’s continental peacekeeping role as the government weighs military commitments against domestic priorities.

South Africans have weighed in on the withdrawal

@ali_naka wrote:

"The South African government has made the right decision to withdraw its troops from the UN peacekeeping force in the DRC. Tshisekedi can ask the USA for assistance."

@deanwingrin asked:

The fact that South Africa can no longer support 700 troops in the DRC shows just how dire the SANDF’s situation has become. Decades of neglect and defunding have led to this. The slope is slippery, and the speed of descent is increasing. We're fast reaching the point of no return."

@just_femi commented:

"I'm more surprised had troops and equipment to send for three decades. Families of the soldiers will be happy."

@PatX2020 said:

"Good. We sacrificed our resources and citizens lives for nothing. After decades of sacrificing for them, they totally forgot about us. They signed with Trump and gave him all the credit. Not a single thank you from them. I would have totally withdrawn our soldiers sooner."

@nyiramwiza stated:

"The question remains unanswered. Why, then, should we continue to waste resources that could be used for other humanitarian needs? Who is responsible for this failure?"

257 SANDF soldiers returned home

A total of 257 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on 15 June 2025, marking the second group to return home from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid the ongoing SANDF withdrawal.

South Africans have responded with mixed reactions as the phased return continues and heavy equipment is being transported back by sea. The soldiers’ return follows the decision by Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries to end their mission in the region after just over a year of deployment.

The South African government decided to withdraw its troops from the DRC after 27 years. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African government defended its deployment of SANDF troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo, describing the mission as successful in contributing to peace and stability. However, many South Africans have disagreed, with critics saying the operation failed to achieve its objectives and resulted in unnecessary loss of life and logistical problems. The contrasting views reflect ongoing debate over the effectiveness and value of South Africa’s military involvement in the DRC.

Source: Briefly News